Working for the weekend — Loverboy among acts coming to Elmwood this summer

A new throwback series from Berglund Center, Bud Light and two Roanoke radio stations is headed for Elmwood Park's amphitheater.

1980s pop-rock hitmakers Loverboy will kick off Bud Light's Vinyl Vault Series on July 24. The Canadian band, which had smashes including "Working for the Weekend," will hit on July 24 (a Saturday, natch). Collective Soul, which had a commercial peak in the 1990s with such songs as "Shine," is scheduled for Sept. 10, with Better Than Ezra and Tonic.

Tickets for both shows are $39 and go on sale Friday at 877-482-8496 and roanokelive.com.

Two iheartradio Roanoke outlets, WROV-FM (96.3) and WSTV-FM (104.9), aka STEVE FM, are part of the series, which will include more shows to be announced.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.