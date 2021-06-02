 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Working for the weekend — Loverboy among acts coming to Elmwood this summer
0 comments

Working for the weekend — Loverboy among acts coming to Elmwood this summer

{{featured_button_text}}
Loverboy fixing tilt.jpg

Loverboy

 Courtesy Berglund Center

A new throwback series from Berglund Center, Bud Light and two Roanoke radio stations is headed for Elmwood Park's amphitheater.

1980s pop-rock hitmakers Loverboy will kick off Bud Light's Vinyl Vault Series on July 24. The Canadian band, which had smashes including "Working for the Weekend," will hit on July 24 (a Saturday, natch). Collective Soul, which had a commercial peak in the 1990s with such songs as "Shine," is scheduled for Sept. 10, with Better Than Ezra and Tonic. 

Tickets for both shows are $39 and go on sale Friday at 877-482-8496 and roanokelive.com.

Two iheartradio Roanoke outlets, WROV-FM (96.3) and WSTV-FM (104.9), aka STEVE FM, are part of the series, which will include more shows to be announced.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

JLo is getting serious about Ben Affleck but her kids are her priority

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert