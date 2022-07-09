'World-class' — Jefferson Center's 2022-2023 season includes Punch Brothers, Fred Hersch with Esperanza Spalding, Branford Marsalis, Nikki Giovanni, Shawn Colvin with Marc Cohn and Sarah Jarosz, Meshell Ndegeocello

Jefferson Center season brochures have been hitting venue subscribers’ snail mailboxes in recent days. Greeting them from the cover is one of the planet’s most talented and adventurous acoustic bands — Punch Brothers.

That quintet, led by mandolinist Chris Thile, is the 2022-23 Star City Series season headliner, scheduled for Oct. 12. The other acts set to play the Star City series, at Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall, are Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz (Feb. 23, 2023); A.J. Croce playing the songs of his father, the late Jim Croce (March 30, 2023); and bassist/singer Meshell Ndegeocello (April 21, 2023).

The Main Stage Jazz Series features music and poetry from saxophonist Javon Jackson and Virginia Tech distinguished professor Nikki Giovanni, on Sept. 23. Pianist Fred Hersch and singer Esperanza Spalding, minus her electric and double basses, will team on Jan. 31, 2023. Iconic sax man Branford Marsalis (March 9, 2023) and Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour (April 19, 2023, featuring singers Dee Dee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling) round out the Jazz Series.

Non-series shows scheduled for Shaftman include Floyd County’s own Americana/country sensation, Morgan Wade, and world-class comedian Maria Bamford. Bamford is set for Aug. 12, while Wade and her band will perform there on Nov. 17.

Jefferson Center’s smaller venue, Fostek Hall, will see plenty of action, as well. The Jazz Club Series begins Oct. 1 with saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, followed on Oct. 15 by a Roanoke mainstay, pianist Lenny Marcus and some of his favorite sidemen. In what might be the season of the saxophone, Godwin Louis has a Nov. 4 Jazz Club date. Sublime Hammond-style organist Larry Goldings will lead a trio on Jan. 28, 2023 with guitarist Peter Bernstein and drummer Bill Stewart. Singer Alicia Olatuja (March 25, 2023) and saxophonist/vocalist Camille Thurman (May 12, 2023) complete the series.

The Fostek Stage will also host shows from Snarky Puppy keyboardist Shaun Martin and his trio on Aug. 3, with guitarist Wayne Krantz leading a group on Sept. 10 with drummer Keith Carlock and bassist Tim Lefebvre (season of the trio, perhaps?). Other Fostek shows: ragtimers Tuba Skinny on Sept. 13, folk duo Violet Bell on Jan. 13, 2023; and singer/songwriter patriarch Loudon Wainwright III on March 19, 2023.

Star City Series The Punch Brothers show marks founding member Chris Thile’s return to Jefferson Center. He has led this band at the hall in the past, and has appeared there with Nickel Creek, the band that brought him his initial fame. Thile played the room solo, as well, performing a batch of Bach that he had transposed for mandolin.

“We’re excited to have Chris Thile back,” Jamie Cheatwood, the venue’s programming manager, said.

The band has a Grammy Award in the folk album category, earned in 2019 for the album “All Ashore” — though “folk” is not an apt descriptor for a band that melds bluegrass, classical, jazz and avante garde.

Colvin, Cohn and Jarosz have six Grammy Awards among them. “Sarah Jarosz has won four,” Booker said. The three will do an in-the-round style performance, and an audience would be reasonable to expect Colvin’s “Sunny Came Home” and Cohn’s “Walking In Memphis” on the set list.

Folk-rocker Jim Croce died in his prime, in a 1973 plane crash. He left the world “Time In A Bottle,” “I’ve Got A Name” and “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” among other earworms. His only child, A.J. Croce, was just 2 when his father died. He took up the family business but spent many years making his own name before publicly tackling his father’s music for live audiences, Booker said. His show will feature songs from father and son, along with music that influenced them both.

“He’s a great songwriter in his own right, so it’s great that he made a show with a collage of all these different elements,” Booker said.

Ndegeocello hits Shaftman for the first time, a couple of years removed from her first Grammy win, for R&B song “Better Than I Imagined.” She sings. She raps. She writes. She plays stunning bass guitar, mixing soul, R&B, jazz, hip hop, rock and folk.

“She chose originality over popularity,” building a devoted fan base, Booker said.

Main Stage JazzGiovanni gave an important speech for healing and awareness after the April 16, 2007 shootings at Virginia Tech, where she has taught English since 1987. The seven-time NAACP Image Award recipient will do a beat poetry-style show with another educator, sax man Jackson. They will be performing from their album, “The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni.”

Fun fact about Spalding, who comes to Jefferson Center for the third time: She took the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2011, over Justin Bieber, Drake, Mumford & Sons and Florence + The Machine. She has won four more since then, including one in April for best jazz vocal album.

In previous Jefferson Center shows, she has shown incredible talent on both electric and upright bass, but “she’s letting … Fred Hersch carry the instrumentation this time, and she’s focusing on her amazing vocals,” Booker said. They’ll mix covers from the mythical “great American songbook,” Brazilian music and originals from Hersch, a 15-time Grammy nominee, she said.

Marsalis, like his trumpet-playing brother Wynton, has become something of a regular at Jefferson Center. He brought his quartet in 2018. Five years previous, he and pianist Joey Caldarazzo played Shaftman in a show that played tribute to the late saxophonist Michael Brecker. The triple-Grammy winner has received a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Fellowship, which according to the NEA is “the highest honor that our nation bestows on jazz artists.”

The California-based Monterey Jazz Festival, which in September will have its 65th run, is celebrating that mark as it has multiple times since its 50th anniversary — with a tour. Saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, pianist Christian Sands, bassist Yasushi Nakamura, and drummer Clarence Penn join singers Bridgewater and Elling for the show. Bridgewater, by the way, has two Grammy Awards, as does Elling.

“We see a theme here,” Booker said. “Lots of world-class, award-winning musicians in our lineup.”