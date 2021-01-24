New director takes helm at Floyd Center for the Arts

The board of directors for the Floyd Center for the Arts has promoted Becky Lattuca to the position of executive director, according to a Jan. 6 news release. Lattuca takes over for Jeff Liverman, who retired in December after eight years in the director’s post.

Lattuca was originally hired in 2017 as director of programming and was promoted to the position of associate director in early 2020, the news release states. In her three years at the center, she has taken the gallery and workshop programs to new levels, and welcomed more artists than ever into the center’s family. As executive director, she will take on the additional leadership of fundraising, marketing and awareness efforts.

“For the past 25 years this organization has served as a true beacon for the arts in our region because of the hard work, creativity and leadership of a long line of arts enthusiasts and forward-thinking individuals,” Lattuca is quoted in the release. “I am so thankful to be able to do this work under the dedicated leadership and guidance of Linda Fallon and the entire board of directors, and alongside the devoted staff and volunteers who all do so much to continuously improve access to the arts for all. I find inspiration every single day in the work we do together.”