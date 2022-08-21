 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New exhibit to open at Art Pannonia Sept. 2

Art Pannonia is pleased to present neo-Renaissance painter David Otto Scaer as the next featured artist in our downtown Blacksburg fine art gallery. His show, titled “Here-Then, Here-Now, Hereafter,” will be on display through the fall. A meet-the-artist reception will be offered on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m.

David was recommended by Terry Lyon, a Roanoke artist who is one of the most successful and certainly one of the beloved friends of this gallery. David has a studio on Market Square next to Terry’s and the two artists became friends.

It is always exciting to prepare for a new exhibition. This time it is even more so, since I know very little about the former French professor, writer and photographer; I saw only a few of his highly recommended oil paintings.

He chooses a variety of subjects: landscapes, people, interiors and commissioned portraits. He counts Leonardo da Vinci as his greatest influence. His “Gothic Bridge in Cambridge” is a masterpiece.

The light brushstrokes present a dreamlike scene which is still so real that you feel like stepping into the round front pool.

Please join us for the opening reception and congratulate this new talent, David Scaer!

Art Pannonia is located at 114 N. Main St. in Blacksburg. For more information, call 540-552-0336 or email artpannonia1@gmail.com.

- Submitted by Judy Garbera

