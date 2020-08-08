New millers take turn at reviving historic Woodson's Mill

Before there was bread on Aaron Grigsby’s breakfast table on a May morning in Blacksburg, there were green blades of rye growing on a farm in Rockville, a small community in central Virginia.
Last summer, when the rye stalks were tall and heavy, the heads were cut and harvested by farmer CJ Isbell. They were dried, threshed, cleaned and stored until this spring, when an order came in from Woodson’s Mill, a historic water-powered grist mill run by Grigsby and his milling partner, Charlie Wade, in Nelson County, about 100 miles west of Isbell’s farm.
For Woodson’s, a typical purchase from the farm would be 6,000 pounds of a combination of rye, wheat and corn. This particular batch of grains was delivered to the mill in 1,500-pound tote bags.
“We store it until we get an order from, say, Heather Coiner at Little Hat Creek [bakery]. She asks us for 50 pounds of rye meal. We run it through the mill and bag it up,” Grigsby said.
The millers adjust the mill’s two large stones based on the desired product. Cracked rye is coarsely ground, while rye flour is a fine powder. After grinding, sifting also helps determine the texture of the final product. Air blows through the flour to separate the denser parts of the kernel from the bran, the papery outer husk.
For this order, Little Hat Creek wanted fine flour. Coiner picked it up fresh from the stones. “She happens to be a 10-minute drive down the road, so she often gets it the same day we mill it,” Grigsby said.
Coiner mixed the flour into a sticky dough, leavened it with a sourdough starter, letting it rise slowly in the early hours, and baked it in her wood-fired brick oven.
Rye makes a dense bread that keeps for a while. Eight days later, it was still fresh when Grigsby cut into it for breakfast.
Baker meets miller
Grigsby, 36, a strong advocate for the local food movement, has chased the dream of bread made from locally grown grains for years. In 2015, he founded Tabula Rasa, an on-farm restaurant in Blacksburg, but left the business in the fall of 2018. During his time there and as a baker for more than a decade, he struggled to find local sources for grain.
“You could probably count on one hand how many wheat farmers there are within 100 miles of here,” he said.
Wheat is the most consumed food in the United States with an average of 131.8 pounds consumed per person in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but most of that is grown in the wheat belt states of the Midwest and processed in factories. Grains make up the majority of a typical American’s diet, but these foundational foods largely have been absent from the local movement.
Proponents say that eating local has important economic, environmental and health benefits. It reduces energy required for transportation, as well as the need for packaging and preservatives in food. It simplifies the supply chain, delivers fresher food, gives people more control over what they eat, improves biodiversity and encourages environmental stewardship.
Grains are critical to making these changes impactful, Grigsby said.
“If the local food movement is going to be relevant long term, I think it has to focus on the actual staples of our diet, and not just the superficial aspects,” he said.
That belief connected Grigsby with like-minded farmers like Isbell, bakers like Coiner, and his eventual milling partner, Wade. Grigsby and Wade met when Grigsby was sourcing flour for Tabula Rasa, and their views about local grain cemented the friendship.
Wade brought Grigsby into the milling business earlier this year after seeing his enthusiasm for learning about the process, in addition to his experience with baking.
“I always think Aaron is the ideal client of the mill, or ideal customer, so I thought it would be great to have him on board,” Wade said.
Wade, also 36, has a long history with grains. He is the sixth generation of his family to try the trade of milling.
“My great-great-great-grandfather actually apprenticed somewhere in Nelson County at a mill before he went and bought Wade’s Mill,” he said.
That was in 1882, but the mill was already established by then, dating to 1750. The family operated the mill until 1990 when Wade’s father sold it. At that time, Wade was still a kid, but through the years he nurtured the idea of continuing the family trade.
He started small, establishing his own milling business, Deep Roots Milling, in his Roanoke garage in 2017. He got all his grain from one farmer, Daniel Austin, then ground it in an electric mill, and sold it primarily at the Roanoke Farmers Market.
Two years later, Wade saw that Woodson’s Mill, a historic structure reminiscent of his old family mill, was for sale. He decided it was the right opportunity to expand.
Will Brockenbrough, who owned Woodson’s at the time, wanted to phase out of the business, but also wanted the mill to keep running and to preserve its history, Wade said. So in February 2019, Wade started volunteering at the mill once a month, which is how often the mill was running, with the expectation of one day taking over the operation.
He soon became an integral part of the mill’s turning machinery, as he picked up the age-old craft.
Now, he navigates the complicated tangle of wooden shafts, gears and wheels with ease and clarity. There’s a place to weigh the shipments, a grain elevator to a fourth-floor tank where the grain can be gravity-fed anywhere in the building, chutes for moving and sifting flour, and, at the center of it all, the massive millstones. Outside, a channel can divert water from the nearby Piney River to a waterwheel and turn one of the two stones, the runner stone, while the other stays fixed.
Sitting at the end of the maze are stacked bags of the rich powder that has come out of the building to feed people for more than 200 years.
Historic mill
Woodson’s is one of Virginia’s oldest working grist mills. Built in 1794 by Guiliford Campbell and christened the Piney River Mill, it has stood for two centuries near what is today the Nelson-Amherst county line. The adjacent Piney River still provides all the power for Woodson’s grinding.
The four-story wooden building rooted in a stone foundation, its two water wheels (a large one to power the stones and milling equipment, and a smaller one to generate electricity) and a lawn under the circular mill pond preserve a fragment of Virginia’s bucolic past.
At the turn of the 19th century, with wheat and corn longtime American staple crops, most every town would have had its own grist mill. The mill also doubled as a kind of community center, Wade said.
“Mills in general used to be places where you’d go to catch up on the news, and meet people,” he said. “They used to be like the coffee shops of the time. Each community had its own mill. You drive around, [and] you see mill sites everywhere.”
During Woodson Mill’s early days, farmers would pay a miller with a portion of what he ground for them in what was known as a “miller’s toll.” Because many farmers grew their own wheat and because everyone used flour, it was simple to pay with flour instead of coin. Baking was a regular chore, and at the center of the casual bustle of daily life was the mill.
In fact, Woodson’s Mill was such a central location that in the early 1900s, it was also used as a polling place. This wouldn’t have been unusual, Wade said. “I assume it would have been pretty common, since [mills] were such a foundation for the community.”
The mill changed hands several times in its history. The mill’s namesake, Dr. Julian Woodson, purchased it in 1900. He was a member of the state Senate from 1920 to 1928 and practiced medicine in a small office inside the mill. During his time there, he added the mill pond, electric wheel, a stone house, an icehouse and a sawmill.
After the doctor’s death in 1963, Woodson’s Mill, like many other mills, became a casualty of industrialization and the cheaper, more shelf-stable white flour that began to fill store shelves. After lying dormant for two decades, Woodson’s resumed operations on Easter Sunday 1984, shortly after Gill Brockenbrough, Will’s father, purchased the property and completed major renovations.
Gill Brockenbrough died in 2001, and the mill again went silent — until Will Brockenbrough moved back to Virginia and revived operations in 2012.
Today, most of the mills from previous centuries have faded away and are remembered only in street names, although a few have been restored and preserved as historical sites. Wade and Grigsby hope to preserve Woodson’s legacy as a rare source of local, stoneground flour, cornmeal and grits.
And with an ever-growing trend toward eating local and organic, the two men see a market that could allow local mills to return.
Looking to the future
Staple grains have traditionally built communities around them, Grigsby said. Between harvesting, threshing, milling and baking, these foundational foods have also been foundations of culture.
Woodson’s has already started to attract such a community. The millers source 100% of their grain (wheat, corn, rye and buckwheat) from within what they call the “local grain shed,” a term, like water shed, that denotes the area through which the food cycles from the time it’s planted to the time it’s eaten.
The familiarity within this network is apparent. Both Wade and Grigsby are able to rattle off a list of their suppliers with little effort: Daniel Austin in Franklin County, Keenbell Farms in Hanover County and Greater Richmond Grains in Powhatan County. It’s the same with where the flour goes: regional bakers like Breadcraft in Roanoke and Albemarle Baking Company in Charlottesville, and a few restaurants in Harrisonburg and Richmond, including Chairlift and Idle Hands Bread Company.
“It’s still pretty low scale,” Wade said as he fed a smaller electric mill on the second floor. “This machine could probably do 600 pounds a day. The big stones downstairs, they could do easily a ton a day. We’re trying to build a demand for the product right now. We could out-mill the demand so we can only run about once a week, and that’s fine.”
Since the pandemic, they have frozen many of their contracts with restaurants and institutional buyers like universities. They continue to sell directly to customers through their online store. However, artisan bakers have been the driving force of the local grain market. “They like the freshness of the flour,” Wade said. “We grind it, and they bake with it the next day. You know it hasn’t been sitting on the shelf for weeks.”
Bakers can also get a more customized product, because the stones can be adjusted to change how finely the flour is ground, and different wheat types can be used to regulate gluten and protein content.
The stone-ground style typical of smaller mills preserves most of the grain’s oils — and thus preserves more flavors and nutrients — components that are lost in standard roller-milled flour. Woodson’s wheat flour is grainier, darker, and contains more of the whole grain than something found on a grocery store shelf.
Most of all, Wade and Grigsby said their customers value knowing where their bread comes from. “We can point to a particular farm and say, that’s where you got your grain. We can say exactly where it came from, when it was harvested, how it was raised,” Wade said.
“You just can’t get that at the box stores.”
