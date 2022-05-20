New River Valley Regional Theatre coming to Wohlfahrt

As with so many other cultural organizations, New River Valley Regional Theatre had to put the brakes on live performances when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension of large in-person gatherings.

But now the troupe is ready to put on its first live show since the COVID upheaval started. NRVRT will present “Til Death Do Us Part” June 3-5 at the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre in Wytheville.

As founder and Executive Director Robin Brooke noted in an email, Wohlfahrt invited them to stage their production at the venerable Wytheville venue.

“[NRVRT’s] relationship with the Wohlfahrt House has always been great, whether attending each other's shows or lending and borrowing props or costumes back and forth,” Brooke said via email. “When they offered us the ability to perform one of our shows on their stage for our first post-COVID performance, we were so grateful for the support of fellow performers!”

For this 1920s comedy/mystery, guests (including the audience) have arrived for the legendary Annual Summer Night’s Ball and Benefit Art Auction at Downwind Abbey. Unfortunately, earlier that day the body of Thurston Bowells III was found face down with a martini glass in his hand, and it is up to Inspector Lord Peter Mimsey to solve the crime. Six professional actors perform 10 roles, including a silent film star, a Russian art critic, a Mafioso, and of course a butler.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1920s-style regalia and join in the fun!

Wohlfahrt is located at 170 Malin Drive. Tickets are available by calling 276-223-0891 or 888-950-3382.

- The Roanoke Times