NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club Jamboree to be held Feb. 12

The music of Sassafras Bluegrass Band will be featured during New River Community College’s Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club Jamboree on Saturday, Feb. 12. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. NRCC requires all individuals to wear masks indoors, and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Sassafras Bluegrass Band is based in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. The group pays homage to Bill Monroe and the Flatt & Scruggs era but also enjoys pushing the edge of progressive Newgrass music as well. Their repertoire includes a range of musical styles including old-time, country, folk, western swing and originals.

The group includes Wes Tuttle on mandolin, fiddle and vocals; Billy Gee on upright bass and vocals; Chris Bryant on banjo and vocals; and Randy Gambill on guitar and vocals. Sassafras Bluegrass Band members have performed at a long list of festivals and venues including Merlefest in Wilkesboro, North Carolina; the Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival; Pickin’ on the Plains in Colby, Kansas, and more. Collectively, they have shared the stage or studio with Doc Watson, John Cowan, Alison Krauss and many others.

Corporate sponsors of the jamborees include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; August Jewelers & Boutique Inc., Radford; Castle Rock Insurance Agency, Pearisburg; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Food City; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski Patriot, Pulaski; SERVPRO, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. Jamborees are typically held the second Saturday of each month through April. NRCC is a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

For more information about the NRCC Fiddle, Banjo, and Dance Club, please contact Tim Jones at 674-3625 or visit www.nr.edu/fiddle.

- Submitted by Kelly Kaiser