NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club Jamboree to be held March 12

The music of Gate 10 Band and Friday Night Dance Band will be featured at New River Community College’s Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club Jamboree on Saturday, March 12. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. NRCC requires all individuals to wear masks indoors, and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Members of Gate 10 -- Addie Levy, Gabe Scott and Jared Houseman -- are joined by Jacob Wright and Raistlin Brabson. Individually, this group has years of experience in the bluegrass worl, traveling all over the east coast playing traditional Appalachian music. This group is sure to bring great energy to any stage and ensure a great time for everyone.

The Friday Night Dance Band is an old-time band from Callaway. Over the years, the band has played at many different venues including jam sessions at Cannaday’s Store in Boones Mill and the Floyd Country Store, as well as regular fundraising shows at the Floyd Fire Department. The band also received a commendation from the Virginia General Assembly for their contributions to the community of Redwood and town of Rocky Mount, where they played for benefit dances.

Corporate sponsors of the jamborees include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; August Jewelers & Boutique Inc., Radford; Castle Rock Insurance Agency, Pearisburg; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Food City; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski Patriot, Pulaski; SERVPRO, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset travel expenses for the musicians. The jamborees are typically held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

For more information about the NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club, please contact Tim Jones at 674-3625 or visit www.nr.edu/fiddle.

- Submitted by Kelly Kaiser