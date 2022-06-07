NRV Mushroom Club to host talk June 15

If you have a fondness for fungi, then you’ll want to check out the New River Valley Mushroom Club’s upcoming event on Wednesday, June 15. William Needham, of the Mycological Association of Washington, will offer a presentation on Fungal Ecology from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Montgomery County Health Department, located at 210 pepper St. SE in Christiansburg.

According to an online post about the event, Needham is a Master Naturalist in Maryland and has extensive field and practical experience with fungi. In addition to being past president and current vice president of the Mycological Association, he is a docent with the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. An active hiker, Needham writes and co-edits hiking guides for the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, and has recently published a book, “The Compleat Ambler,” based in part on the blog “Hiker’s Notebook” that was originally hosted by the Potomac Sierra Club. Needham has a Bachelor of Science from Duke and a Master of Science from MIT, and worked many years for the Department of Defense.

Those wishing to attend the presentation should be members of the New River Valley Mushroom Club. Membership is open to all who are interested. Dues are $15 for an individual or $20 for friends and family. You may bring a check to the meeting.

The deadline to RSVP to attend is Wednesday, June 15, by 1 p.m. at Meetup.com.

In your browser, search “meetup.com new river valley mushroom club” (full link: https://www.meetup.com/new-river-valley-mushroom-club/events/286294468?utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=share-btn_savedevents_share_modal&utm_source=link ).

Please note: The health department requires all building employees to wear masks and strongly requests that all others using the building also wear masks. In order to maintain a positive relationship with the health department we will ask that all NRVMC meeting attendees adhere to the mask-wearing request.

Email nrvmushroomclub@gmail.com if you have any questions regarding membership or meeting attendance.

