Old Crow returning to FloydFest; Whiskey Myers, The Band of Heathens added to bill

Never before has FloydFest's lineup shaped up so early. Then again, FloydFest never faced anything like COVID-19.
The pandemic knocked this year's version off the schedule, so organizers started putting together next year's festival early as all get out, to build morale. Just added to the list — past FloydFest favorite Old Crow Medicine Show.
The "Wagon Wheel" firestarters, along with a couple of Texas bands, alt-country-slinging Whiskey Myers and Americana-rocking The Band of Heathens, are the new additions for the July 21-25, 2021 event.
One of the most anticipated performances from this year's schedule was a tribute to the Talking Heads' classic album, "Remain In Light," with Heads' keyboardist Jerry Harrison and guitarist Adrian Belew performing the 40-year-old album with the band Turkuaz. That's on next year's bill, too, as previously reported. Today's announcement added another assignment for that crew: Harrison, Belew and Turkuaz's Dave Brandwein will do a panel discussion with Rolling Stone writer Garret K. Woodword, to discuss that rock classic album and rock music culture.
Previously announced performers for next year's fest are The Avett Brothers, Turkuaz, Goose, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Katie Pruitt and last year's On-the-Rise fan-voted contest winners — DownTown Abby & The Echoes and Hot Trail Mix.
Get more info and buy tickets at floydfest.com.
