Old Crow returning to FloydFest; Whiskey Myers, The Band of Heathens added to bill

Never before has FloydFest's lineup shaped up so early. Then again, FloydFest never faced anything like COVID-19.

The pandemic knocked this year's version off the schedule, so organizers started putting together next year's festival early as all get out, to build morale. Just added to the list — past FloydFest favorite Old Crow Medicine Show.

The "Wagon Wheel" firestarters, along with a couple of Texas bands, alt-country-slinging Whiskey Myers and Americana-rocking The Band of Heathens, are the new additions for the July 21-25, 2021 event.

One of the most anticipated performances from this year's schedule was a tribute to the Talking Heads' classic album, "Remain In Light," with Heads' keyboardist Jerry Harrison and guitarist Adrian Belew performing the 40-year-old album with the band Turkuaz. That's on next year's bill, too, as previously reported. Today's announcement added another assignment for that crew: Harrison, Belew and Turkuaz's Dave Brandwein will do a panel discussion with Rolling Stone writer Garret K. Woodword, to discuss that rock classic album and rock music culture.