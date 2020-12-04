Old Dominion frontman Ramsey talks Grammy nominations, Nashville Night in Buchanan

“That song, in particular, did not perform so well on the radio. … I knew it was a good song. We knew it was a good song. And we were kind of bummed that for whatever reason it wasn’t like our others. But what a nice bit of validation.”

Giving back

The first Nashville Night, which drew about 200, focused on raising funds for the Buchanan Area Ministerial Association (BAMA) Food Pantry. Ramsey, his songwriting friends and the crew members who have helped them over the years do the gig for free.

The shows by 2018 had raised $177,000, fully funding the pantry and helping other community organizations, as well.

“So that’s when it pivoted into a foundation, so that we can collect this money and maybe find some other needs to fulfill,” Ramsey said.

He and his wife, Sara, who grew up in Fincastle, started The Ramsey Foundation in 2018. Its first big give was $50,000 — to their old school and Nashville Night host, James River High School.