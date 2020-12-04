Old Dominion frontman Ramsey talks Grammy nominations, Nashville Night in Buchanan

How it started: A conversation among Nashville, Tennessee, songwriters about less-than-ideal gigs.
How it’s going: Two Grammy Award nominations for the Old Dominion song “Some People Do.”
That’s the meme for Old Dominion’s first Recording Academy nods.
“This has definitely been a great year for us, which has been odd, since we haven’t been able to really celebrate it much,” OD frontman and Buchanan native Matthew Ramsey said last week. “It’s been a nice silver lining in this, to keep getting these awards and nominations.”
The COVID-19 pandemic kept the band off the road but couldn’t stop its success.
Awards included Old Dominion’s third consecutive win for best vocal group at the Country Music Association Awards, another vocal group award at the Academy of Country Music Awards and multiple wins for the hit single “One Man Band.”
The pandemic also kept Ramsey and some of his best songwriting friends from doing their annual benefit, Nashville Night in Buchanan. The event typically happens in late October or early November at his alma mater, James River High School.
It would have been the 10th go-round for Nashville Night, which started in 2011 at the Buchanan Theatre and featured Ramsey with future bandmate Trevor Rosen and future hit-making songwriters Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins. The event grew and moved to the James River auditorium. In recent years, multi-million-selling songwriter and OD co-producer Shane McAnally has joined in the fun.
“Of all the things that we’ve missed this year — I think you could talk to any of the writers who participate in that night — it’s tough to miss that one,” Ramsey said. “That’s a highlight of all of our years.”
And one of the easiest gigs. They just hit the stage with their guitars, songwriters’ circle-style, and play their hits for about 1,000 eager and receptive audience members.
“It’s like just hanging out with your best friends,” Ramsey said. “You happen to be doing some good for a community, but it’s really just hanging out with your friends and celebrating each other.”
We’ll get back to the good they do. But first, the back story for “Some People Do.”
Making the song
Ramsey, McAnally, country music star Thomas Rhett and publisher/producer/songwriter Jesse Frasure had already finished a songwriting session, with one number in the bag that day, when they began packing their gear and shooting the breeze.
Ramsey and Rhett, who have spent much of their careers on the road, started talking about such gigs as county fairs. They exchanged jaded comments, and Rhett asked, “Man, who really likes the county fairs?”
Ramsey replied: “Some people do.”
The throwaway answer sparked Rhett’s creativity.
“And he said, wow, that’s a really cool title,” Ramsey remembered. “And immediately he just sat down at the piano and he hit that first chord, and he sang, ‘Some people quit drinking too much.’
“And all our jaws dropped, and we sat down and proceeded to cry and write this song for the next hour or two. It didn’t take very long. It just kind of spilled out. It was ready to come out.”
It focuses on someone claiming they can change, and hoping for a chance to prove it. The chorus goes:
“Some people quit drinking too much/And some people quit lying/Some people decide to grow up/But it’s never good timing/Most wouldn’t forgive what I put you through/But I’m here tonight, hoping some people do.”
It became a single in 2019 on Old Dominion’s third album, a self-titled effort, but stalled on the Billboard charts. Country radio programmers told the OD team that listening audiences were looking for up-tempo stuff in this era, Ramsey said.
But it rose through the Grammy nominating process, earning nods for country song and country duo/group performance.
“That was a total surprise,” he said. “As a band, we have been fortunate enough to kind of measure our success by the radio. That’s what we’re shooting for.
“That song, in particular, did not perform so well on the radio. … I knew it was a good song. We knew it was a good song. And we were kind of bummed that for whatever reason it wasn’t like our others. But what a nice bit of validation.”
Giving back
The first Nashville Night, which drew about 200, focused on raising funds for the Buchanan Area Ministerial Association (BAMA) Food Pantry. Ramsey, his songwriting friends and the crew members who have helped them over the years do the gig for free.
The shows by 2018 had raised $177,000, fully funding the pantry and helping other community organizations, as well.
“So that’s when it pivoted into a foundation, so that we can collect this money and maybe find some other needs to fulfill,” Ramsey said.
He and his wife, Sara, who grew up in Fincastle, started The Ramsey Foundation in 2018. Its first big give was $50,000 — to their old school and Nashville Night host, James River High School.
“They’ve been so welcoming and accommodating for us to put on that show and raise money for that community,” Matt Ramsey said of JRHS. “They bring in volunteers and help put it on. We couldn’t have done it without the school. Having gone there, I know the challenges in the arts there, so it’s meant a lot to me that the first donation went to James River.”
The school band was cut in, as was the English department, in particular a student magazine. A studio that one of the teachers had built has been beefed up beyond its guitars and laptop. And professionals from outside the community will visit the school, to give talks “and maybe inspire some students,” Ramsey said.
The Roanoke-based My Home Town Fund, part of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, administers The Ramsey Foundation and will guide its giving, he said.
“They know our mission and where our heart is, and they’ll call me with the next idea, unless I see something, a need that I would like to fulfill,” he said.
The Ramseys and their picking, singing and songwriting friends are hoping to return for another fundraising performance next year.
“In the future, once we get past this little hiccup of a pandemic, hopefully we can move into other small towns across the nation that get lost,” he said. “Technology sort of leaves them in the dust, and they need opportunities. So hopefully we can even expand outside my hometown.”
Web extras
The pandemic put a lot of production people out of work everywhere. Old Dominion had to lay off some salaried employees, but the band members have tried to find ways to get them gigs.
For example, the band traveled to Asheville, North Carolina, at the end of September to make songs at the storied Echo Mountain Recording. Some crew members joined them to mind gear, cook and “help keep the ship running smoothly,” Ramsey said.
The band took advantage of the forced downtime to go in without a songbook. The quintet — including another Botetourt County man, drummer Whit Sellers [Swank] — hunkered down, wrote from scratch and recorded an album’s worth of material. The band had never written that much as a team, Ramsey said.
Echo Mountain was converted from a 1926 AME Methodist Church building. It lived up to the word-of-mouth and music-to-ear vibe surrounding it, Ramsey said.
“Oh man, it was magical,” he said. ”There is just no way we could have made the type of album we made, in Nashville.”
The goal going in was to write and cut four or five songs in three weeks. In a space where the likes of Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, The Avett Brothers, Turnpike Troubadours, Widespread Panic, Zac Brown Band, Blackberry Smoke, Band of Horses and Jim Lauderdale have worked, Old Dominion came away with about 13 new songs, Ramsey said.
“So it was quite a trip. I really think it elevated us to a new level of understanding each other and what our roles are in the band, and just gave us so much more appreciation of what we have as a band. It was great.
“It was something that we’ve dreamed about for a long time, and we’ve never had time to do something like that, because we were always touring, and we’d always have to make an album in like three days, so it was nice, now that we have time, to just kind of chill a little bit and see what happens.”
It’s possible that the record will come out in April, but first: "Old Dominion" has one more single to go. "Never Be Sorry" is uptempo, Ramsey said.
"Won't make that mistake again haha" he wrote later. "However if it gets a Grammy ..."
See and hear: "Some People Do" | "Never Be Sorry"
Cool side note: Debrissa McKinney, another JRHS grad, is part of Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, an Asheville act that won a Grammy with a CD made at Echo Mountain. She does a lot of other excellent music in N.C. One of these days, we'll be past the c-bug era enough that we can gather together and hear her with Empire Strikes Brass in Roanoke (Martin's has been a regular stop) or Martinsville (shout-out to Rooster Walk).
Back to Ramsey, who has taken joy in reconnecting with his family, which can't always be on the road with him.
“I think the biggest thing is just, there are four of us that are fathers, and we have missed, as you can imagine, in the past, a ton of stuff. It’s really just a slowdown, and be in our kids’ lives."
