Old Dominion takes home ACM Awards trophies

“One Man Band” had also received nominations for single of the year, which the Shelton number won, and video of the year, which Thomas Rhett won for “Remember You Young.” Rhett would go on to tie with Carrie Underwood for entertainer of the year.

In a backstage press conference, a reporter asked the band which was the best grouping among its multiple songwriters. Ramsey pointed to Osborne, who was sitting next to him. Band members have known him for about 15 years.

"It’s just awesome that you can have success with your true friends, and he is absolutely that," Ramsey said. "We love Josh as a person, and he just so happens to have single-handedly raised the bar of the quality of songs that you hear on the radio over the past couple of years."

In an ad-libbed moment while accepting the song award, Ramsey name-checked Osborne's father among others close to the band, who have died in recent times. Ramsey told reporters that in the empty auditorium, he felt their presence.

"And all I could really do was acknowledge that," he said.

See the short question and answer session at youtu.be/XHSgAAlPfwc.

The band is up for two more trophies — vocal group of the year and album of the year — on Nov. 11, when ABC broadcasts the Country Music Association Awards.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.