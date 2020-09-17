Old Dominion takes home ACM Awards trophies

Country band Old Dominion had itself a time on Wednesday’s Academy of Country Music Awards show.
The band with deep Botetourt County connections won two awards during the CBS broadcast — group of the year and song of the year, the latter for “One Man Band.”
OD came into the night with eight nominations, the most of any act on the show. Those included the individual ones that Buchanan native Matt Ramsey and band mates Brad Tursi and Trevor Rosen wound up taking home for co-writing “One Man Band” with songwriting partner Josh Osborne.
The quintet, whose drummer, Whit Sellers, also hails from Botetourt County, performed live during the audience-free broadcast from Nashville, Tennessee. They strung together their new song of the year with some past hits — “Song for Another Time,” “Hotel Key” and “Make It Sweet.” See it at youtu.be/q-CmKbYJXn8, from Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium. The Ryman was one of multiple venues that producers used for the broadcast.
Old Dominion was up against the controversially rechristened Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland and The Highwomen for the group honor, and won for the third time. Its song of the year competition was “10,000 Hours” (Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber), “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” (Ashley McBryde), “God’s Country” (Blake Shelton) and “Some Of It” (Eric Church).
“One Man Band” had also received nominations for single of the year, which the Shelton number won, and video of the year, which Thomas Rhett won for “Remember You Young.” Rhett would go on to tie with Carrie Underwood for entertainer of the year.
In a backstage press conference, a reporter asked the band which was the best grouping among its multiple songwriters. Ramsey pointed to Osborne, who was sitting next to him. Band members have known him for about 15 years.
"It’s just awesome that you can have success with your true friends, and he is absolutely that," Ramsey said. "We love Josh as a person, and he just so happens to have single-handedly raised the bar of the quality of songs that you hear on the radio over the past couple of years."
In an ad-libbed moment while accepting the song award, Ramsey name-checked Osborne's father among others close to the band, who have died in recent times. Ramsey told reporters that in the empty auditorium, he felt their presence.
"And all I could really do was acknowledge that," he said.
See the short question and answer session at youtu.be/XHSgAAlPfwc.
The band is up for two more trophies — vocal group of the year and album of the year — on Nov. 11, when ABC broadcasts the Country Music Association Awards.
