Old Dominion takes home vocal group prize at CMAs

Being a top vocal band is old hat for Old Dominion.

The band, which includes two Botetourt County natives, on Wednesday won its third consecutive Country Music Association Vocal Group of the Year Award.

Eric Church (entertainer of the year) and Maren Morris (best single, best song, best female vocalist) were the big winners from the ABC presentation.

Old Dominion took its prize from a field that also featured Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland and Rascal Flatts. The band, whose front man Matt Ramsey and drummer Whit Sellers grew up in Botetourt, also performed a tribute to the “Urban Cowboy” movie, with the song “Lookin’ for Love.” See and hear it at bit.ly/ODlookinforlove.

The band’s self-titled album, which it co-produced with Shane McAnally, had a nomination but lost to Luke Combs’ “What You See Is What You Get.”

The shelves are getting crowded in the OD band members’ homes. The band took two prizes — for vocal group and song — during September’s Academy of Country Music Awards, and a CMT Music Award for best video. “One Man Band” was the big single from the quintet’s third album, which had debuted atop the Billboard magazine country albums chart and this week was selected as the ASCAP Country Awards' song of the year.