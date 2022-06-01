Organizers invite participants for Blacksburg’s July 4 parade

The Mount Tabor Ruritan Club is sponsoring the 34th Annual Blacksburg 4th of July Parade and is seeking participants to be part of the event. We invite you to join us with your floats, bicycles, wagons, marchers, walkers, antique and classic cars, race cars, horses, fire engines, Scouts, bands, sports teams and so on.

This year's theme is "Thanking Medical Personnel & First Responders." The parade will start at 2 p.m. beginning at midtown Blacksburg at Eheart Street SE and ending on Alumni Mall, near the Virginia Tech Drillfield.

Anyone taking part in the parade will need to report for check-in and line-up at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Line-up positions will be e‐mailed to participants a few days before the parade, and Mount Tabor Ruritan Club members will be on hand to assist.

A couple of guidelines to keep in mind:

Floats must be no more than 13 feet in height.

Vehicles must travel at parade speed and not accelerate toward spectators.

Candy may be passed out, but must not be thrown from vehicles. This is so that kids don’t run into the street near vehicle wheels to pick it up.

There is no cost to take part in the parade, but entry forms must be submitted no later than June 21!

The parade entry form can be submitted online using the Google Form at https://forms.gle/3vwAdvHj1gumrapy6. You can find a link on the Facebook page at MtTaborRuritan.

For more information, text or call Parade Chairman Gavin Faulkner at 540-449-6178 or email gavin@rowanmountain.com.

- Submitted by Gavin Faulkner