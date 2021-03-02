 Skip to main content
Out & About: Ari Hest to headline The Spot on Kirk's 5th anniversary show
Ari Hest

The Spot on Kirk is celebrating its fifth anniversary the same way it has presented all of its music since the pandemic shutdown: via livestream.

A couple of nationally touring acts and several local artists are scheduled to perform in the free show at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Ari Hest and Roanoke (a band from Nashville) have been on The Spot’s stage multiple times. This time, they’ll be webcasting from their home bases.

Roanoke-area acts Corey Hunley, Phil Norman, Ty’ Dye and Dylan Dent round out the virtual celebration.

In a bonus, My Radio has donated copies of its music, both on CD and LP, for an auction to raise funds for the nonprofit Spot. The auction begins when Wednesday’s show does, and ends with an auction winner announced Saturday. Join the auction via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 and type “My Radio” in the notes.

The Spot on Kirk 5th Anniversary Virtual Celebration

With: Ari Hest, Roanoke, Corey Hunley, Phil Norman, Ty’ Dye, Dylan Dent

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Streaming from facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk

Tickets: Free; donations welcome at paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55

More info: thespotonkirk.org, arihest.com, roanokeband.com, coreyhunley.com, twitter.com/philnorman, soundcloud.com/ty-dye-1, dylandent.bandcamp.com

