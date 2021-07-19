 Skip to main content
Out & About: Blacksburg Steppin' Out shares music schedule
Steppin’ Out, Blacksburg’s annual summer street festival, is back this year after a COVID hiatus.

Steppin’ Out, Blacksburg’s free music, arts and crafts festival, will commemorate its 40th anniversary on Aug. 6-7, returning after skipping 2020 because of COVID-19.

Monday, event organizers announced a schedule of more than 30 bands and dance groups that will perform on three stages: a main stage and an acoustic stage for music, and a community stage for acts ranging from the Little Leapers to belly dance to ballet.

Musical offerings will include Blacksburg-based steel drum ensemble PanJammers; alt-rock jam band Kendall Street Company from Charlottesville; Princeton, West Virginia, singer-songwriter Grace Campbell; Blacksburg singer-songwriter Kat Mills; Atlanta rock-and-soul five-piece the Hedonistas; and more.

Programming goes from 12:15 to 10:45 p.m. Aug. 6 and 10:45 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Aug. 7. Metered parking in Blacksburg will be offered free during the festival. More than 200 arts and craft vendors will take part.

To see the full schedule, visit blacksburgsteppinout.com. To see musician profiles, visit facebook.com/rocktheblocks.

