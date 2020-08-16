You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Out & About: Drive-in classic flicks set for weekend near former Happy's site
0 comments

Out & About: Drive-in classic flicks set for weekend near former Happy's site

Only $5 for 5 months
Shrek 1
File photo

A pop-up, drive-in movie theater near the site of the old Happy’s Flea Market is showing two movies this weekend.

“Jurassic Park,” on Friday, and “Shrek,” on Saturday, are the scheduled main events at the Williamson Road Area Business Association-presented events. Food trucks, live music and a free box of popcorn for each car are also on the agenda.

Advance tickets are required for the showings at 5411 Williamson Road — just behind the old Happy’s site, at a lot soon to house a self-storage business.

While the space remains empty, you can get happy with some classic family flicks.

The $20-per-car tickets will benefit the Williamson Road business association and The Grandin Theatre Foundation.

Pop-up Drive-in Movie Night — Roanoke

When: 6:30 p.m. (showings at dusk), Friday and Saturday

Where: 5411 Williamson Road N.E., Roanoke

Tickets: $20 per car

More info: 703-981-7370; bit.ly/WilliamsonRoadTix

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert