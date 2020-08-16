Out & About: Drive-in classic flicks set for weekend near former Happy's site

A pop-up, drive-in movie theater near the site of the old Happy’s Flea Market is showing two movies this weekend.

“Jurassic Park,” on Friday, and “Shrek,” on Saturday, are the scheduled main events at the Williamson Road Area Business Association-presented events. Food trucks, live music and a free box of popcorn for each car are also on the agenda.

Advance tickets are required for the showings at 5411 Williamson Road — just behind the old Happy’s site, at a lot soon to house a self-storage business.

While the space remains empty, you can get happy with some classic family flicks.

The $20-per-car tickets will benefit the Williamson Road business association and The Grandin Theatre Foundation.

