Out & About: Illuminights at Explore Park
Out & About: Illuminights at Explore Park

hr illuminights 121819 p02 (copy)

People walk through light displays at the “Illuminights” winter walking tour at Explore Park in December 2019.

 THE ROANOKE TIMES, File 2019

Explore Park is set to light up on Saturday for the holiday season. It's time for Illuminights, the valley’s traditional holiday walking tour. This year’s festivities include 600,000 lights, 100,000 of which will be new and featured in new displays and trail enhancements.

Roanoke County and Center in the Square are operating the more than a month-long celebration, with Center having partnered with Explore Park and Kroger to run a canned food drive throughout the event's schedule.

The well-lit affair boasts such family activities as a Snowville Miniature Christmas display, Artisan Market, a Santa Experience, and performances from the Southwest Virginia Ballet. Drinks and food, including marshmallow roasting, are also on the agenda.

Tickets will be sold in advance only for the rain-or-shine event. Get them at the following walk-in locations: Public Service Center, 1206 Kessler Mill Road, Salem; Brambleton Center, 7415 Brambleton Ave. S.W., Roanoke; Explore Park Visitor Center, 56 Roanoke River Parkway, Roanoke; and Center in the Square box office, 1 Market Square, Roanoke.

Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights

When: Nov. 20 through Dec. 30; closed Nov. 22 through Nov. 25 and Dec. 24 and 25

Where: Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway, Roanoke

Tickets: $16 adults; $6 children ages 3-15; $1 off on savings days; $1 extra during peak season; call for groups of 25 people or more

More information: 387-6078 ext. 0, explorepark.org/illuminights

