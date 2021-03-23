 Skip to main content
Out & About: Marshall Hicks live-stream at The Spot on Kirk
Marshall Hicks

Marshall Hicks

 Courtesy of Marshall Hicks

Marshall Hicks has a wide-ranging music career. The ace sound technician was best known years back for his work with such bands as Nancy & Two Meteors, Missionaries, The Makeout and The Wading Girl. These days, Hicks is often seen and heard on drums with Virginia Electric.

But he has always written and recorded his own music. He released his latest solo project, “The Red Room,” in February. That disc, finds the rock drummer working a piano-pop palette. Hear it at https://marshallhicks.bandcamp.com.

Wednesday night, he brings a solo show to The Spot on Kirk, for a live-streaming event.

Marshall Hicks at The Spot on Kirk

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk

Tickets: Free; donations accepted at paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note)

More info: thespotonkirk.orgmarshallhicks.bandcamp.com

