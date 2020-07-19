Out & About: Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band at Harvester

It’s more like hump day than payday, but as the Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band song goes, if you’ve got your money right, you can go out all night — and see the country-blues rockers outside at Harvester Performance Center.

As it has since starting its Harvester Outdoors Series to cope with the pandemic, the Rocky Mount venue has a set of protocols for you to follow, if you want to try to keep the coronavirus off you.

According to a FAQ on the venue’s website: The town farmers market, which faces the Harvester, is the stage setting. You’ll be physically distanced as you wait to get through the gates, and a staff member will take your temperature before you pass through. Within the venue’s outside boundaries, with space for up to 1,500, patrons will find a set of circular “pods” painted, to keep their groups away from others at the show. The venue asks that you bring and wear a mask, according to harvester-music.com/harvester-outdoors-faq. Get more information there.

The Rev. Joshua Peyton and his band of southern Indiana music-makers includes his wife, “Washboard Breezy” Peyton. The trio trucks in a gritty and high-energy brand of country-style blues.

Check out the video for the band’s single, “Poor Until Payday,” at bit.ly/revpeytonPoorTilPayDay.

