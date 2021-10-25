 Skip to main content
Out & About: SCG-Con at Berglund
"Magic: The Gathering" illustrator Drew Tucker's Brainstorm Vase.

 Courtesy of Drew Tucker

Tabletop card game players will flock to Berglund Special Events Center this weekend for the Star City Games-sponsored SCG-Con.

The event kicks off at noon Thursday, after a nearly two-year hiatus, at the Roanoke City Market Building, where "Magic: The Gathering" players will have a chance to enter the weekend tournament with a qualifying competition. The tournament will continue through the weekend at Berglund.

Fan-favorite commander personalities will be at Berglund, too, and for $125 players can register and get hoodies, badges and events including exclusive play with Jonathan Suarez, Stephen Green, Justin Parnell, and Jeremy Noell.

Another popular tabletop card game, "Flesh and Blood," will be part of the con's tournament action. The event also boasts a variety of vendors, commemorative apparel, and a "Magic: The Gathering" Paint Night at 5 p.m. Friday, featuring artist Drew Tucker, who will instruct enthusiasts through a geeky masterpiece. Tickets are $50 and spots are limited to 48 people.

Those wishing to attend the convention will be required to wear masks and provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test.

SCG-Con

When: Noon Thursday (at City Market Building), 9 a.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. Sunday

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, Berglund Coliseum

Tickets: Free; tournament entry fees vary; $5 parking

More info: scgcon.starcitygames.com, berglundcenter.live, president@starcitygames.com, 540-767-4263

