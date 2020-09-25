Out & About: Soul Sessions' My Covid Cope Mixtape at Grandin Theatre

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If the pandemic has given thoughtful people anything, it’s the space to create. Using such space gets at the heart of what Soul Sessions is all about.

The poetry, spoken word and music collective — with some special guests — will gather at The Grandin Theatre on Sunday to let us in on their mechanisms, via My Covid Cope Mixtape.

Long Island, New York, spoken word poet and mental health activist Steven T. Licardi is on the bill, along with music from Radar Rose founding member Jane Gabrielle; alt/folk singer and songwriter Sharayah; and alternative hip-hop performer Dylan Dent.

It’s a physically distanced event, with only 90 seats available in the 323-capacity movie and events venue’s main theater. Seating will be in a checkerboard pattern. Get more info about Grandin Theatre’s COVID-19 safety measures at grandintheatre.com/safetyguidelines.

