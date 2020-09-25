 Skip to main content
Out & About: Soul Sessions' My Covid Cope Mixtape at Grandin Theatre
sharayah 030118 (copy)

Sharayah

 File 2018

If the pandemic has given thoughtful people anything, it’s the space to create. Using such space gets at the heart of what Soul Sessions is all about.

The poetry, spoken word and music collective — with some special guests — will gather at The Grandin Theatre on Sunday to let us in on their mechanisms, via My Covid Cope Mixtape.

Long Island, New York, spoken word poet and mental health activist Steven T. Licardi is on the bill, along with music from Radar Rose founding member Jane Gabrielle; alt/folk singer and songwriter Sharayah; and alternative hip-hop performer Dylan Dent.

It’s a physically distanced event, with only 90 seats available in the 323-capacity movie and events venue’s main theater. Seating will be in a checkerboard pattern. Get more info about Grandin Theatre’s COVID-19 safety measures at grandintheatre.com/safetyguidelines.

Soul Sessions: My Covid Cope Mixtape

When: 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Grandin Theatre, 1310 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke

Tickets: $10

More info: facebook.com/soulsessionsroanoke, grandintheatre.com, thesvenbo.com

