Out & About: The Legend of the Tuskegee Airmen

The Tuskegee Airmen took flight to break ground in the United States’ racial history. One of those World War II heroes’ sons will talk about it on Friday, at the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

Gordon Smith — whose father, Luther Smith, flew 133 combat missions and destroyed a dozen German aircraft — will speak at the Harrison’s The Legend of the Tuskegee Airmen event.

The younger Smith, a 1980 Princeton University graduate with an American history degree, has told his father’s story across the country. Luther Smith, who died in 2009, at 89, experienced racism on both sides of the war — despite his heroism as an aviator and seven months spent as a prisoner of war after he bailed out of his damaged aircraft over Yugoslavia. Luther Smith, a captain in the 302nd Fighter Squadron, was forced to retire from the U.S. Army Air Corps due to his injuries.

“I flew 133 missions. On the last one, I didn’t make it back. It was Friday the 13th. It was my lucky day — I’m still alive,” Smith said in 2007 before he and his fellow Black airmen received the Congressional Gold Medal, according to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch account.

The Iowa native returned to the University of Iowa and completed a mechanical engineering degree, according to the Post-Dispatch. Stateside, he made history, too, as the first Black aerospace engineer with General Electric, according to the website for CAF Rise Above Squadron, cafriseabove.org. He worked there from 1951 to 1988, and in May 1995, he was one of seven veterans who accompanied President Bill Clinton to Europe for the 50th anniversary of World War II, according to the Post-Dispatch.

The event, a fundraiser for the Harrison Museum, is free to students with ID.