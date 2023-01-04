 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUT & ABOUT

Out & About: The Legend of the Tuskegee Airmen

  • 0
LHS in P-47 Cockpit-1944Photo2.jpg

One of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, Capt. Luther Smith, in the cockpit of a P-47 Thunderbolt

 Courtesy Linda Webb

The Tuskegee Airmen took flight to break ground in the United States’ racial history. One of those World War II heroes’ sons will talk about it on Friday, at the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

Gordon Smith — whose father, Luther Smith, flew 133 combat missions and destroyed a dozen German aircraft — will speak at the Harrison’s The Legend of the Tuskegee Airmen event.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The younger Smith, a 1980 Princeton University graduate with an American history degree, has told his father’s story across the country. Luther Smith, who died in 2009, at 89, experienced racism on both sides of the war — despite his heroism as an aviator and seven months spent as a prisoner of war after he bailed out of his damaged aircraft over Yugoslavia. Luther Smith, a captain in the 302nd Fighter Squadron, was forced to retire from the U.S. Army Air Corps due to his injuries.

People are also reading…

“I flew 133 missions. On the last one, I didn’t make it back. It was Friday the 13th. It was my lucky day — I’m still alive,” Smith said in 2007 before he and his fellow Black airmen received the Congressional Gold Medal, according to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch account.

The Iowa native returned to the University of Iowa and completed a mechanical engineering degree, according to the Post-Dispatch. Stateside, he made history, too, as the first Black aerospace engineer with General Electric, according to the website for CAF Rise Above Squadron, cafriseabove.org. He worked there from 1951 to 1988, and in May 1995, he was one of seven veterans who accompanied President Bill Clinton to Europe for the 50th anniversary of World War II, according to the Post-Dispatch.

The event, a fundraiser for the Harrison Museum, is free to students with ID.

Gordon Smith: The Legend of the Tuskegee Airmen

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday reception with food, beverages; 6:15 p.m. presentation

Where: Harrison Museum of African American Culture, Center in the Square, second floor

Tickets: $25 suggested donation; free to students with ID

More info: Confirm attendance via 540-857-4395 or info@harrisonmuseum.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Taylor-Johnson meets with James Bond producers to discuss the role

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert