The West End Center for Youth in Roanoke plans the 15th Annual Spring Bling on May 7, in the Hotel Roanoke’s Crystal Ballroom. The event includes brunch, a fashion show, raffle and silent auction.

The fashion show will feature clothing samples from a variety of local retailers. Kianna Price, United Way vice president of marketing and communications, and WDBJ7 Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts will emcee.

“But the hit of the day is the children’s fashion show with West End Center students as models,” Executive Director Karen Hogan Pillis wrote in an email. “The children have the time of their lives and their parents are so proud as they watch their children walk their first ‘catwalk.’”

The silent auction will include gift cards, services, jewelry, art and other items from local businesses. In addition, a raffle will feature Greg Osterhaus’ “Cow of the Year” painting.

Spring Bling is one of two annual fundraisers supporting the center’s work. The event has sold out in recent years, so organizers recommend early ticket purchases.

For information about the event and the West End Center, its services and volunteer opportunities — or to donate — go to www.westendcenter.org or call 540-342-0902.

