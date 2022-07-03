'Paint at the Market' event to debut in Blacksburg

On Wednesday, July 13, from 2 to 6 p.m., the first-ever Blacksburg Regional Art Association “Paint at the Market” will take place in downtown Blacksburg. The event is open to all artists, not just BRAA members, and will go on rain or shine.

BRAA has partnered with Blacksburg Farmers Market organizers to bring this fun new event to the summer calendar. All local artists who enjoy the challenge of plein air painting are invited to take part. But the day is not limited to painting – participants can create whatever type of art they want to. Practicing artists should bring their own supplies and equipment. For wannabes, Perspective Gallery will have a table with watercolors and paper to help you find your inner Van Gogh!

The location is the corner of Draper Road and Roanoke Street. There will be tents, chairs and a few tables provided for the event. Artists can work in or outside the tents as long as they don’t impede market traffic.

To get set up, park in the two unloading spots adjacent to Market Square on Roanoke Street. There are also two 15-minute spots good for unloading near the entrance to the parking lot on Draper Road. To park for the day, look for street parking on Draper and Roanoke, Church Street and Kent Street.

BRAA members should RSVP in order to help us get a head count for planning purposes. Email Charlotte Chan at president@blacksburgart.org. (Nonmembers do not have to RSVP.)

For more information about the Blacksburg Regional Art Association, go to www.blacksburgart.org.

- Submitted by Gerri Young