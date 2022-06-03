Pearisburg Festival in the Park celebrates 37th year

On Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, the Pearisburg Festival in the Park celebrates its 37th anniversary of bringing carnival rides, live entertainment, special activities, crafters, vendors and more to the Pearisburg Community Center in Giles County. The event kicks off with a welcome ceremony on Friday at 6 p.m.

The “ride all you want for one price” wristbands will again be available for Friday evening only. The price for wristbands is $20. The Town of Pearisburg will have coupons on sale at Pearisburg Town Hall for $15 that can be used to exchange for the wristband at the festival Friday evening. You must bring your advance-purchase coupon to redeem your wristband. (No transfers, exceptions or refunds will be offered if you lose your coupon voucher.) The coupons went on sale June 1.

Along with the carnival rides, folks will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment both days.

A fan favorite, the 2022 festival car show will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The car show happens on the ball field portion of the community center grounds. For those who want to enter their vehicles, pre-registration is $20 and can be completed online at Pearisburg.org; day-of registration is $25. There will be prizes and awards!

Among a number of performances, Festival in the Park is excited to bring country music duo Wilson Fairchild to the main stage on Friday, at 8 p.m. Prior to the concert, a limited number of tickets will be made available to have a VIP Experience with the brothers! Tickets went on sale June 1 and will be limited to 25 at $25 each. VIP Experience participants will get a chance to connect and hang out with Wilson Fairchild, plus a Festival in the Park T-shirt, and photos provided by Alisha Smoot Photography. Tickets are available only at the Pearisburg Town Hall.

Here is a schedule of festival events for Friday, June 10:

6 p.m. -- Welcome

6:30 p.m. -- VIP Experience with Wilson Fairchild (ticketed event)

7 p.m. -- Ride N Shotgun Band

8 p.m. -- Wilson Fairchild

Here is a schedule of festival events for Saturday, June 11:

9:30 a.m. -- Dance Motion

11 a.m. -- Giles County School Of Dance

Noon to 1 p.m. – Tron

3:30 p.m. -- Narrow Path Band

5 p.m. -- Kory Wirt

6 p.m. -- David Francisco

6:30 p.m. -- Luke Whittaker

8 p.m. -- Ride N Shotgun

Fireworks will take place on Saturday evening.

Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets to relax and enjoy the shows.

Free shuttle service will be offered for the entire duration of the festival. The bus will make a continuous loop, approximately every 15 minutes, Friday and Saturday, and will run as long as necessary after the festival shuts down to get everyone back to their vehicles. Those planning to attend the festival may park behind the courthouse, ride the shuttle and be dropped off right at the front lawn of the Pearisburg Community Center.

What an awesome two days of community spirit, family fun, live music and great food! For more information about planning your visit to Giles County or about activities and events, please visit www.gilescounty.org or contact us at tourism@gilescounty.org.

- Submitted by Cora Gnegy