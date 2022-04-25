 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Radford graduate art students to host fundraiser for Mill Mountain Zoo

04xx22-roa-nr-gasa-zoo-p01

"It's in the Eyes," by Alexandra Leonetti

 Courtesy Radford University Graduate Art Student Association

The Graduate Art Student Association of Radford University will be hosting a silent art auction to raise funds for Mill Mountain Zoo’s conservation efforts. The event will be held at the zoo on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

The auctioned artwork consists of original paintings and ceramics inspired by the Mill Mountain Zoo animals and attractions like the red wolf, turtles and the Zoo Choo Train. 

All auctioned artworks will be available for viewing one week prior to the event on the Graduate Art Student Association Facebook page (facebook.com/gasa.radford). In-person and online bidding will be available the day of the auction. 

The Graduate Art Student Association at Radford University provides students working toward a Master of Fine Arts degree with opportunities for professional development in art through exhibitions, seminars, community involvement and other educational programs. 

“Our graduate students are working professionals who want to donate their talents to the community in the form of art,” said Alexandra Leonetti, the president of Radford University’s Graduate Art Student Association. “It’s important to us that we support a local nonprofit organization like the Mill Mountain Zoo which promotes wildlife preservation through education and conservation.”

- Submitted by Amanda Kelly

