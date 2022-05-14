 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Radford's Summer Concert Series kicks off May 21

The city of Radford is hosting a Summer Concert Series, kicking things off on Saturday, May 21, with The Legacy Motown Revue.

The series will be held on the Glencoe Lower Field at 600 Unruh Drive. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts start at 7 p.m.

There will be five concerts in all, one per month through September. The series will offer a variety of genres including Motown, country, ’80s, Christian Contemporary, and a little beach music for an end-of-summer beach party in September.

The remainder of the schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 18 – Ryan Perry (country).

Saturday, July 23 – Cassette Rewind (‘80s).

Saturday, Aug. 20 – Stars Go Dim (Christian Contemporary) with opening act Dustin Chapman & Ryleigh Madison.

Saturday, Sept. 24 – Catalinas (beach).

There will be food trucks available at each show, and the Radford Chamber of Commerce will be providing alcoholic beverages.

Admission to the concerts is $5 per person, with children under 12 free.

Come on out to Glencoe for some great music this summer! For more information about happenings in Radford, visit radfordva.gov.

— Submitted by Kimberly Repass

