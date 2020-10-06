Rest in peace, Eddie Van Halen

The year 2020 may yet have more sludge to offer, but it has certainly given us plenty of heartache already. Add to it the death of a hard rock guitar genius and ground-breaker, Eddie Van Halen.

It's difficult to subjectively summon up just exactly which Van Halen riffs or solos hit best. They all hold up, though. The dive-bombing, lightning-picked, finger-tapped solo tour de force "Eruption" announced him as a rock god. The riff for "Jamie's Crying" was among tracks on tracks of evidence of deep songcraft. His band, Van Halen, delivered hit after hit with two wildly different singers — David Lee Roth, then Sammy Hagar — all undergirded by Van Halen's production and songwriting abilities.

The band, including brother Alex Van Halen on drums, could shift from hard-hitting rock to big-audience pop without losing its core. With the exception of Eddie's keyboard forays, a singular and highly influential guitar tone and style was what made it all work.