Rest in peace, Eddie Van Halen

The year 2020 may yet have more sludge to offer, but it has certainly given us plenty of heartache already. Add to it the death of a hard rock guitar genius and ground-breaker, Eddie Van Halen.
It's difficult to subjectively summon up just exactly which Van Halen riffs or solos hit best. They all hold up, though. The dive-bombing, lightning-picked, finger-tapped solo tour de force "Eruption" announced him as a rock god. The riff for "Jamie's Crying" was among tracks on tracks of evidence of deep songcraft. His band, Van Halen, delivered hit after hit with two wildly different singers — David Lee Roth, then Sammy Hagar — all undergirded by Van Halen's production and songwriting abilities.
The band, including brother Alex Van Halen on drums, could shift from hard-hitting rock to big-audience pop without losing its core. With the exception of Eddie's keyboard forays, a singular and highly influential guitar tone and style was what made it all work.
Any guitar player or rock fan from the 1970s through the 1990s could recite many cuts that formed their outlook. I hung around and played in basements and garages with one guy, the late Mike Mahaffey, who enthralled the kids by nailing "Eruption." He and Keith Younce, on bass, and I liked to play "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" and "Runnin' With The Devil," and we even got a couple of gigs out of it, though we never found a decent singer. Maybe Mikey will get to meet Eddie in Rock and Roll Heaven.
In recent decades, fans and pop culture observers had seen the cranky guitarist spar with his lead singers and embark on tours of varying quality. He even fired bassist and indisputably great harmony singer Michael Anthony, in favor of son Wolfgang Van Halen (who, by the way, turned out to be very good, too).
Tabloids a few years back had published photos of him looking like who done it and why, and he did have a bit of a makeover of late. Regardless, the guitar hero's older work continued to inspire people to shred. That's a proper legacy.
A final note: Van Halen was 65, which is way too young to die, and he had been battling throat cancer for about a decade. He claimed that it was from a metal pick he kept in his mouth, but the dude was a heavy smoker. Stay away from the cancer sticks, kids.
