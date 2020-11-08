Restaurant Review: Buffalo and More

Riner is sometimes considered that school zone (slow down!) on Route 8 on the way to Floyd. And since you are already going slow you probably noticed the Buffalo and More restaurant. It has been there for many years and it is about time you stopped.
Due to pandemic restrictions, there is no indoor dining at the moment so all of our visits were take-out. You can snag a table on the front porch but you must get permission. The front porch is now filled with menu signs and the phone number to call to place your order.
Of course you have to ask, why buffalo? You do realize buffalo roamed the New River Valley long ago? That’s a history factoid you can look up. Our research revealed that buffalo is higher in protein and iron than beef, contains healthy omega 3s, is lower in fat and tastes just as good. There may be some who say it tastes gamey and is tough. But that is just not true the way Buffalo and More prepares it.
Our meals started with ordering by phone. The ladies who took our calls answered all our questions, helped us order, put up with our stupid questions, and got our orders right every time. If they weren’t so busy cooking they could teach customer service.
Their menu features appetizers like hand-cut fries ($4.99), onion rings ($4.99), cheese sticks ($4.99), fried pickle spears ($5) and nachos ($8.99). Our main interest was buffalo so we didn’t try appetizers except for the hand- cut fries. They did not travel well, but we ate them all; that should tell you something.
The buffalo hot dog — yes, a hot dog made from buffalo ($8.50) served on a great bun with buffalo chili, onions, mustard and slaw — was everything a big dog should be: a little messy, a lot savory, and the chili had just the right seasoning to complement the hot dog.
On another visit we had a small portion of buffalo chili ($4.15). Chili is one of those very personal taste choices. There is sweet; there is salty; there is soupy; you get the picture. This chili was good. As former competitive chili cooks and judges at the World Championship, we would fear competing with this chili. It has the right heat, not enough to fear, but plenty of flavor.
The brisket platter ($14.99) features thin slices of smoked buffalo brisket served with two sides of your choice. We thought that if buffalo was going to be tough, the brisket would be a prime example. It was tender. It was tender enough to make us say it again: it was tender. And the dry-rub crust was tasty. The sides we choose were mac and cheese and cooked cabbage. Both were well crafted. The mac and cheese was heavy on the cheese, no complaints. The cabbage was tender and not vinegary, but just right with seasoning.
We had to try a buffalo burger ($5.60) and this was accompanied by the hand-cut fries mentioned earlier. If you did not know it was buffalo you would just think this is a good burger: tender, juicy and complemented by lettuce, tomato and mayo. You can select your own toppings. You would not know you are eating a lower-fat burger with health benefits.
How about putting some of that buffalo in a burrito with pinto beans, cheese and sour cream? The loaded burrito ($5.75) answered the question. This two-handed meal was full of flavor. The buffalo was tender and the Southwest-style seasoning, appropriate for a burrito, was spot on. You can have a “super” version with added lettuce, tomatoes and onions for a dollar more.
Following the Southwest theme, we tried the taco ($4.75) with buffalo, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and salsa-sour creme. Once again the buffalo was tender, seasonings hit the mark, and it was a generous taco.
A surprise delight was the BBQ buffalo quesadilla with onions, tomatoes and mushrooms ($10.99). It was a sweet BBQ but tempered by the earthy mushrooms. It was big enough for a nice lunch the next day.
We must mention the cowboy beans ($4.15) — a flavorful and hearty mix of baked beans and buffalo that any cowboy would enjoy. The sauce is not too thick and not too sweet.
All the desserts are homemade and may change. We tried the chocolate peanut brownie torte ($4.99). After all that buffalo, we made room for it. No regrets. We tried the chocolate chip coconut custard pie ($3.49). It was another night and another sweet way to end the meal. But the winner was the oatmeal, coconut, butterscotch pie ($3.49).
We regret we have not mentioned the fresh salads available starting at $3.25, or the various chicken selections (tenders, tacos and nuggets for kids).
But it was all about the buffalo. And it was good.
