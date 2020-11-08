Restaurant Review: Buffalo and More

Riner is sometimes considered that school zone (slow down!) on Route 8 on the way to Floyd. And since you are already going slow you probably noticed the Buffalo and More restaurant. It has been there for many years and it is about time you stopped.

Due to pandemic restrictions, there is no indoor dining at the moment so all of our visits were take-out. You can snag a table on the front porch but you must get permission. The front porch is now filled with menu signs and the phone number to call to place your order.

Of course you have to ask, why buffalo? You do realize buffalo roamed the New River Valley long ago? That’s a history factoid you can look up. Our research revealed that buffalo is higher in protein and iron than beef, contains healthy omega 3s, is lower in fat and tastes just as good. There may be some who say it tastes gamey and is tough. But that is just not true the way Buffalo and More prepares it.

Our meals started with ordering by phone. The ladies who took our calls answered all our questions, helped us order, put up with our stupid questions, and got our orders right every time. If they weren’t so busy cooking they could teach customer service.