Restaurant Review: HazelBea At Home -- Good food, at your service

Our final dishes before we had to put words to paper proved to be a test of extreme customer service even when we, the customer, caused the problem. We did not order by the Sunday deadline. We were a day late; but not long after placing our order we got a phone call from the chef herself. Since the menu had changed we ordered new meals and everything turned out fine. We had Green Curry Shrimp ($16) and Braised Pork with White Beans and Greens ($13).

Once again we had dishes from opposite ends of the world with very different flavor profiles. We wish the shrimp had more green curry sauce. Caution: this meal is not for the faint at heart. Watch out for the jalapenos. With more sauce the curry dish might have edged out the pork; but the braised pork and white beans took the gold medal that night. It was comfort food.

We experimented with heating up the dishes and found that transferring them from their travel containers to foil boats placed in a casserole dish, oven preheated to 350, for about 15 minutes produced the best results for us. Ovens vary so you may have different outcomes.

Every meal was enjoyable and menus changing weekly gave us something to look forward to. HazelBea At Home has a curbside pickup option menu for those who don’t want to cook on weekends. We found the Tuesday pickup to be a fun part of our week. We are wondering what will be on the menu in weeks to come.