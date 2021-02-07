Restaurant Review: HazelBea At Home -- Good food, at your service

There was a time when we enjoyed going out to restaurants. Then an unseen menace changed the world for all of us. We love to try new foods; but we also love our parents and family and friends. So caution has become our habit. We have tasted our way through many a takeout and home-delivery restaurant, and the way most have responded has been remarkable. One that stands out is HazelBea At Home.
Rachel Doyle is the chef/owner. She operates out of Millstone Kitchen in the old Price’s Fork Elementary School building. We appreciate creative uses of old buildings. On a side note, Moon Hollow Brewery is also located there.
HazelBea At Home kept reminding us of their food on a regular basis via email. It’s an email we enjoy receiving. One offered Coq Au Vin. We could not recall a restaurant offering this classic French dish so we clicked over to the website and ordered it ($15) and Rosemary Dijon Pork Loin ($16) for pickup at Annie Kay’s in Blacksburg. The procedure is easy — just order before 11 a.m. on Sunday, pick up on Tuesday.
All meals are fully cooked and packaged in compostable, microwave-safe containers. The containers are oven-safe to 275 degrees. Sauces are in separate containers. But more on reheating instructions later.
Coq Au Vin is chicken braised in a wine sauce with onions and mushrooms; HazelBea’s is served with Red Bliss mashed potatoes, which were perfect to soak up the sauce. There was no question the sauce was made with red wine, most likely Burgundy. The chicken was tender and came easily off the bone.
The Rosemary Dijon Pork Loin was a generous portion of sliced pork accompanied by roasted Brussels sprouts. The pork was tender, flavorful, and the sprouts were enjoyed by someone who doesn’t like sprouts.
The instructions for both dishes said to reheat in a 250-degree oven for 10-12 minutes or until heated through. We found that this was not enough time to get to a palatable temperature. We did reheat in the compostable containers so more time was used, not more heat. We wanted a meal, hot, not reheated leftovers. We solved the problem with a later order. Read on.
Having been a little spoiled with our first orders we ordered Indian Butter Chicken with cauliflower rice ($14) and Classic Beef Pot Roast ($16) for the next week. The menu changes every week. Part of the allure is wondering what will be offered next.
We could not have ordered two more different dishes in terms of spice level. The Indian Butter Chicken was bursting with aroma and taste. The garam masala, turmeric, ginger and yogurt-based sauce was heavy on red chili. Comparing the traditional Pot Roast to that Indian fire cracker is comparing Floyd to Las Vegas. They both have merit and much to recommend, but in very different ways.
The cauliflower rice with the chicken was a healthy substitute for actual rice, but it did not soak up sauce like basmati or jasmine rice. It was cooked to a nice tenderness but it’s not going to fool anyone.
Our final dishes before we had to put words to paper proved to be a test of extreme customer service even when we, the customer, caused the problem. We did not order by the Sunday deadline. We were a day late; but not long after placing our order we got a phone call from the chef herself. Since the menu had changed we ordered new meals and everything turned out fine. We had Green Curry Shrimp ($16) and Braised Pork with White Beans and Greens ($13).
Once again we had dishes from opposite ends of the world with very different flavor profiles. We wish the shrimp had more green curry sauce. Caution: this meal is not for the faint at heart. Watch out for the jalapenos. With more sauce the curry dish might have edged out the pork; but the braised pork and white beans took the gold medal that night. It was comfort food.
We experimented with heating up the dishes and found that transferring them from their travel containers to foil boats placed in a casserole dish, oven preheated to 350, for about 15 minutes produced the best results for us. Ovens vary so you may have different outcomes.
Every meal was enjoyable and menus changing weekly gave us something to look forward to. HazelBea At Home has a curbside pickup option menu for those who don’t want to cook on weekends. We found the Tuesday pickup to be a fun part of our week. We are wondering what will be on the menu in weeks to come.