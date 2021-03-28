Restaurant Review: Tha’ Dawg House, 10 years after

In April 2011, we reviewed Tha’ Dawg House when it was located in Dublin. The biscuits, the corn dogs, the simple pleasures of hot dogs and French fries were appreciated and enjoyed. We did not realize it was exactly 10 years ago we reviewed Tha’ Dawg House when we decided to review their new location in Radford. Since that first review, their original building in Dublin burned in 2013 but they opened locations in Pulaski and Wytheville, and now in Radford. That is tenacity and persistence — and really good biscuits and dogs. The Radford location is where Arby’s once was.
If you are a morning person who appreciates a good biscuit, Tha’ Dawg House is your place. Opening at 5 a.m. six days a week and offering big freshly baked biscuits with a variety of goodness inside means don’t be surprised if there are a few utility and work trucks in the parking lot before you arrive. Working people have to eat before getting down to the business of keeping our world running.
“Cathead” is an old Southern term used to describe a biscuit as big as a cat’s head. Tha’ Dawg House biscuits are that big (and frankly are bigger than our little cat’s head). For $1.09 you can have a butter biscuit, splurge to $1.49 to add an egg, or go $1.99 for a sausage or bacon biscuit. A country ham biscuit will only set you back $3.89; the tenderloin is $4. Ten years ago we thought the biscuits big, fluffy and delicious. That has not changed.
If you bake biscuits, you might as well make gravy. Their gravy is not too thick, with just the right amount of sausage and black pepper seasoning. A gravy biscuit is $1.99 or you can have a generous side portion for $1.39. You can wash it down with a small coffee for 99 cents.
Breakfast plates are available. We can attest Tha’ Dawg House knows how to cook an egg the way you want. Two eggs with bacon, hash rounds and a “cathead” biscuit with grits or gravy is $6.99.
At 10:30 a.m. during the week, and at 11 a.m. on Saturday, the breakfast ends and lunch begins. As you might suspect, this is where the “Dawg” part of the name comes around. There is the Hot Dawg ($1.89), the Black Angus Dawg ($3.29) and the Polish Dawg ($3.89). A nice soft bun, savory chili the right consistency for a dog, and an array of toppings that include grilled onions and kraut are among the regular options. If you don’t care for a bun get the Corn Dog ($1.89); it is crispy on a stick that keeps your hands clean while you eat.
Before we talk up their burgers we must heap some praise onto their homemade potato chips ($1.99). We suspect the seasoning on them is somebody’s secret; it is that good. Putting that seasoning on their fries ($1.89) would be a good move, and distinguish them from everyone else’s crinkle cut fries.
If the burger is a little bigger than the bun, that is a good thing. A soft bun and fresh toppings make it even better. Their single burger is $3.99; make it a double for $7.69, or just add bacon to the single for $4.99. If for some reason you don’t like dogs and burgers the menu includes a BLT, bologna, and breaded, grilled or cajun chicken. Sorry, but after all the biscuits, dogs and burgers we just could not try everything.
Tha’ Dawg House’s dining area is open. You can see through the windows that proper spacing is available for sit-down dining. The drive-thru for us was always quick. The city of Radford has a nice outdoor dining area a short distance away if you are so inclined.
We will get back to try the Monster Biscuit, the grits and the Chuckwagon. If we accumulate enough guilt eating biscuits, dogs and burgers we may even try the House Salad ($4.99) comprised of lettuce, carrots, cabbage, bacon, cheese, onions and tomato. After 10 years Tha’ Dawg House is still a simple pleasure and a good place to eat.
A postscript: In our kitchen is a bag full of plastic cutlery kits collected from take-out and drive-thru meals since dining rooms in restaurants shut down a year ago. Hopefully this is the last review where we order our meals from our phones or through the speaker at a drive-thru. We will both have completed our vaccines soon and we hope you will have, also.