Restaurant Review: Tha’ Dawg House, 10 years after

If you bake biscuits, you might as well make gravy. Their gravy is not too thick, with just the right amount of sausage and black pepper seasoning. A gravy biscuit is $1.99 or you can have a generous side portion for $1.39. You can wash it down with a small coffee for 99 cents.

Breakfast plates are available. We can attest Tha’ Dawg House knows how to cook an egg the way you want. Two eggs with bacon, hash rounds and a “cathead” biscuit with grits or gravy is $6.99.

At 10:30 a.m. during the week, and at 11 a.m. on Saturday, the breakfast ends and lunch begins. As you might suspect, this is where the “Dawg” part of the name comes around. There is the Hot Dawg ($1.89), the Black Angus Dawg ($3.29) and the Polish Dawg ($3.89). A nice soft bun, savory chili the right consistency for a dog, and an array of toppings that include grilled onions and kraut are among the regular options. If you don’t care for a bun get the Corn Dog ($1.89); it is crispy on a stick that keeps your hands clean while you eat.

Before we talk up their burgers we must heap some praise onto their homemade potato chips ($1.99). We suspect the seasoning on them is somebody’s secret; it is that good. Putting that seasoning on their fries ($1.89) would be a good move, and distinguish them from everyone else’s crinkle cut fries.