Review: Black authors shine light on diversity, history in America

Books can serve as windows into the lives of others, as mirrors that allow us to see ourselves, and as sliding glass doors that invite us to walk through and become part of another world, said Rudine Sims Bishop in a 1990 essay on children’s literature. After a summer that has refocused attention on the serious problems of racism in America, I’d like to pay tribute to just a few of today’s Black authors who give children of all races windows, mirrors and doors.
“There will be times when you walk into a room and no one there is quite like you,” starts the 32-page picture book “The Day You Begin” (Penguin: Nancy Paulsen Books). Illustrated by Rafael López and written by Jacqueline Woodson, “The Day You Begin” shows youngsters that their skin, hair, clothes, way of speaking, lunch bag contents and athletic ability may be different from that of others. But Woodson promises readers that once they begin to share their stories, they’ll find that “every new friend has something a little like you — and something else so fabulously not quite like you at all.” The book celebrates both our differences and commonalities and helps children navigate feeling like outsiders.
In “Hair Love” (Kokila), young Zuri needs a special hairstyle for a special day — a hairstyle requiring a professional’s touch. But she has only Daddy to help her. And because she has hair “that has a mind of its own,” Daddy has a big job. “It kinks, coils, and curls every which way,” but with a video to guide him, Daddy combs, parts, oils and twists. With a superhero cape, Zuri is ready for her special day and the story’s surprise ending. Written by Matthew A. Cherry and illustrated by Vashti Harrison, this picture book shows us a hair care way to say “I love you.”
“The Undefeated,” a 40-page picture book by Kwame Alexander (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: Versify), is “A love poem to America,” he says, “To Black America ... To the strength and bravery of everyday people caught in the web of history.” With bold illustrations by Kadir Nelson and several pages of back matter that provide brief biographies of all the Black historical figures featured in the book, “The Undefeated” gives readers American history that “has been forgotten, left out of the textbooks.”
“Time I’d go out and come back again, her face lit up like I was a soldier home on leave,” a junior-high protagonist describes his mother in “Finding Langston” by Lesa Cline-Ransome (Holiday House, 108 pages). But Mama has died, and Daddy and Langston have moved from warm and sunny rural Alabama to cold and very urban Chicago. Some changes are positive and positively amazing: a flush toilet in the apartment building, a public library that lends books even to a young Black boy. Others not so much, like the kids who call Langston “Country Boy” and torment him on the playground.
In an interesting twist, one of those tormentors is the central character of “Leaving Lymon” (Holiday House, 208 pages). Lymon lives with his grandparents — his father is incarcerated and his mother is absent — until new troubles uproot him from the South and send him to his mother in Chicago, where his stepfather is the opposite of welcoming. When readers see life from the perspective of “Finding Langston’s” playground bully, his behavior makes a lot more sense. These middle grade novels that bring the Great Migration to life eventually will be joined by a third, so get reading!
“Lifting as We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box” (Viking, 170 pages), by Evette Dionne, focuses on a different slice of American history. Americans have been celebrating the anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, but many Black women were unable to vote for decades beyond 1920. In “Lifting as We Climb,” readers learn that Black women were often left out along the way, too — not allowed to attend the 1840 World’s Anti-Slavery Convention, for example, and absent from the first American women’s rights conference. “Lifting” is filled with historical photos, news clippings, posters and political cartoons along with sidebars describing individual women involved in the fight for the vote for Black women.
YA (young adult) novelist Jason Reynolds has recently turned his attention to nonfiction with “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” (Little, Brown and Company, 294 pages), a 2020 “remix” of Ibram X. Kendi’s history of racist and antiracist ideas “Stamped from the Beginning.” But Reynolds is quick to assure readers that his version of “Stamped” is not a history book — rather, it’s a book that contains some history. If you can’t name and date the world’s first documented racist, read “Stamped.” There’s a lot to learn, from this book and many others.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!