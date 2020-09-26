Review: Black authors shine light on diversity, history in America

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Books can serve as windows into the lives of others, as mirrors that allow us to see ourselves, and as sliding glass doors that invite us to walk through and become part of another world, said Rudine Sims Bishop in a 1990 essay on children’s literature. After a summer that has refocused attention on the serious problems of racism in America, I’d like to pay tribute to just a few of today’s Black authors who give children of all races windows, mirrors and doors.

“There will be times when you walk into a room and no one there is quite like you,” starts the 32-page picture book “The Day You Begin” (Penguin: Nancy Paulsen Books). Illustrated by Rafael López and written by Jacqueline Woodson, “The Day You Begin” shows youngsters that their skin, hair, clothes, way of speaking, lunch bag contents and athletic ability may be different from that of others. But Woodson promises readers that once they begin to share their stories, they’ll find that “every new friend has something a little like you — and something else so fabulously not quite like you at all.” The book celebrates both our differences and commonalities and helps children navigate feeling like outsiders.