Roanoke arts and culture org, restaurants receive CARES Act grants

With this run of shows come COVID-19 guidelines to keep patrons, staff and performers safe. Go to roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see those guidelines.

More than $8 million filtered to Roanoke, most of it from the CARES Act, the nation’s largest piece of coronavirus relief. The city council appointed a task force, chaired by Mayor Sherman Lea and Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, to prioritize needs.

Ultimately, the task force designated $400,000 for arts and culture organizations, and $50,000 for restaurants to hire musicians.

Jackson wrote in an email exchange that the Roanoke Arts Commission approved 15 performance-related grants in a special meeting on Sept. 3. Jackson sent memorandums of understanding for $2,000 grants to each of the following businesses (not including Martin’s):

Two to The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center (one for its Pine Room Patio and one for the Regency Room Courtyard); two to Downtown Roanoke Inc. (one for City Market Saturdays and one for Dickens of a Christmas carolers); Fork in the Market and Fork in the Alley; Morning Brew Coffee Co.; Local Roots Restaurant; Lucky; Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery; bloom | restaurant & wine bar; Sweet Donkey Coffee House; and Fortunato.