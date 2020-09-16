Roanoke.com launches new calendar

Do you have an event you’d like to promote?
On Monday, we launched a new and improved calendar platform at roanoke.com in partnership with Evvnt for readers to share upcoming events with the community.
Visit roanoke.com/calendar to check it out. While you’re there, you can search for events by category (like live music or lectures) or see all that’s happening on a particular weekend. And that’s just the beginning. You can submit your own events for free by clicking on “Promote Your Event.”
Make sure you have all your event details handy, like date, time, ticket price, event website and contact information. You can even upload a photo or flyer to help make your event listing stand out.
To complete the submission, you’ll need to create a free Evvnt account by following the online prompts.
Events will appear on our website within seconds of being submitted, and each listing will feature a unique landing page with more information about the event, including a map with directions, countdown to start time and social media sharing.
If you’re interested in getting more online exposure for your event, you can upgrade your listing to a premium event for featured placement on roanoke.com and cross-posting on other event sites.
We will continue to use events submitted through our online calendar for our weekly Extra Vibe section and other Roanoke Times print calendars.
We’re currently working on uploading events from our previous calendar into our new platform, but if you still see something missing, let us know! Email us at events@roanoke.com with your comments, suggestions and questions.
