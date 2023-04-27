In another welcome return to normalcy from the pandemic, organizers say the Roanoke Lebanese Festival will return after a three-year absence. The event marks its 22nd year June 2-4.

It is set for Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, 4730 Cove Road N.W. Admission and parking are free.

Visitors cam experience Lebanese culture through live music, traditionally dressed folk dancers and church tours. Children’s activities are scheduled, and the appetite-pleasing Lebanese food includes meat pies, spinach pies, falafel, grilled lamb and beef kabobs, beef kafta, chicken shawarma wraps, tabbouleh, cabbage rolls, pita bread, hummus, Lebanese cheesecake, baklava and more. Dine on-site or grab takeout (orders may be placed online).

For more information, go to LebaneseFestival.StEliasChurch.org or call the church at 540-562-0012.

— The Roanoke Times