Roanoke woman's purple martin sanctuary enchants birds, neighbors

Now, purple martins east of the Rocky Mountains are almost entirely dependent on human-supplied housing. In fact, their affinity for humans is one of their distinguishing characteristics, along with their chattering song.

“If you have housing and there’s no people, they’ll abandon the housing,” Dee Campbell said. “They’re by far the most tame bird in North America. It ain’t even close.”

Dee Campbell, who has a farm in Gretna, said he tried to start a colony there. The birds came but didn’t stay because he was often away visiting his mother, he said. Hofmann added that the birds don’t depend on humans for food, they just like to be nearby.

“They just like the companionship,” Hofmann said. “There’s nothing you really contribute to them.”

When Donnie Campbell began his colony, he used the same technique as the earliest purple martin caretakers, creating houses by hollowing out gourds that he had grown, Dee Campbell said. The Campbells have since upgraded to wooden houses with perches in front.