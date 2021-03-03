Robert Earl Keen, Allman Betts Band coming to Berglund Center for drive-in shows

If you're a Robert Earl Keen fan, you know the words: "The road goes on forever, and the party never ends."

You can bet that the vaunted country/Americana singer Keen will bust out that chestnut on April 16, when the road brings him to Berglund Center for a parking lot show. He's got a lot more good songs to sing, too.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, at $350, $300, $250 and $200 per car, with a limit of four people per car. They'll charge you extra for additional passengers. Get your tickets at RoanokeLive.com or 877-482-8496.

Also coming to the parking lot: The Allman Betts Band. These scions of southern rock and jam royalty, led by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, are scheduled to his the drive-in on April 27. Tickets are $300, $250, $200 and $150 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, same web site, same phone number.

