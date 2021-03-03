Robert Earl Keen coming to Berglund Center for drive-in show

If you're a Robert Earl Keen fan, you know the words: "The road goes on forever, and the party never ends."
You can bet that the vaunted country/Americana singer Keen will bust out that chestnut on April 16, when the road brings him to Berglund Center for a parking lot show. He's got a lot more good songs to sing, too.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, at $350, $300, $250 and $200 per car, with a limit of four people per car. They'll charge you extra for additional passengers. Get your tickets at RoanokeLive.com or 877-482-8496.
