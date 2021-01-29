Rooster Walk postpones to 2022 but schedules other events for this year

The 12th version of Rooster Walk has been postponed for the second time, due to the lingering and mutating novel coronavirus. But organizers are determined to have live music at the festival's Pop's Farm site, near Martinsville.
In an email blast on Friday, organizers announced a three-day October festival, Rooster Walk Reunion, and a series of one-night, socially distanced events at the site beginning this spring.
The festival traditionally has happened during Memorial Day weekend. This year, the last weekend in May was bumping up too close against current and projected state laws governing maximum crowd sizes. "That made it extremely unlikely Rooster Walk 12 would be allowed to take place at Pop's Farm," according to the email.
Rooster Walk Reunion is scheduled for the Oct. 8-10 weekend. Many musical festival favorites will return, along with vendors and other features to create "something that looks and feels like RW in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an even more intimate vibe. We are sooooo excited about this!" the email read.
More details are coming soon about that event as well as the series of one-nighters. The email, sent to patrons and others, said those shows will be planned and announced as socially distanced (pod) concerts, "but if state health laws allow us to change them into a good, old-fashioned 'pre-COVID' format (AKA no pods) we will absolutely do that."
Two of those shows will take place on May 28-29 at Pop's Farm. So Memorial Day weekend will still be kinda Rooster Walk-ish.
As organizers release out more details, they will offer several options to Rooster Walk 12 ticket holders (who had rolled over their tickets from last year to this year). Buyers may hold on to them for May 2022's Rooster Walk; exchange them for tickets to the spring and fall events at Pop's Farm; get a refund for the RW12 tickets; or donate ticket purchases to the nonprofit Rooster Walk Inc.
For now, organizers are asking you to hold your tickets until Rooster Walk makes further announcements on email and social media.
"It goes without saying that we're extremely bummed to miss out on Rooster Walk in May yet again, but it seems disingenuous and counterproductive to promote a festival that, based on all research and resources available to us, won't be allowed to take place in late May," the email states. "However, we are very excited to offer the spring shows and Rooster Walk Reunion, all of which will allow camping, dancing and much-needed merriment at Pop's Farm this year!"