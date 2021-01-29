Rooster Walk postpones to 2022 but schedules other events for this year

The 12th version of Rooster Walk has been postponed for the second time, due to the lingering and mutating novel coronavirus. But organizers are determined to have live music at the festival's Pop's Farm site, near Martinsville.

In an email blast on Friday, organizers announced a three-day October festival, Rooster Walk Reunion, and a series of one-night, socially distanced events at the site beginning this spring.

The festival traditionally has happened during Memorial Day weekend. This year, the last weekend in May was bumping up too close against current and projected state laws governing maximum crowd sizes. "That made it extremely unlikely Rooster Walk 12 would be allowed to take place at Pop's Farm," according to the email.

Rooster Walk Reunion is scheduled for the Oct. 8-10 weekend. Many musical festival favorites will return, along with vendors and other features to create "something that looks and feels like RW in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an even more intimate vibe. We are sooooo excited about this!" the email read.