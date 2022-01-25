RU performance series returns with a flourish

After nearly two years, Radford University will bring a major musical event back to campus with the arrival of the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra, a world class ensemble, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, in Bondurant Hall.

From 2005 to early 2020, the University Performance Series brought national and international performing acts to the stage several times a year. However, COVID-19 put the program on hiatus until now.

“Bringing unique and powerful performances to the area is an important part of what we do,” said James Robey, interim dean of Radford’s College of Visual and Performing Arts. “We are thrilled to kick off the series again with such a remarkable orchestra.”

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra formed at the end of World War II and provided the first post-war concert in Poland, a sign of resilience in very dark times.

Today, the highly respected orchestra tours the world, bringing classical music to not just university audiences but also the major cities of Europe, the United States and China.

The conductor, Wojciech Rodek, is considered one of the best of his generation, and the two soloists -- Thomasz Ritter (piano) and Sara Dragan (violin) -- are highly decorated.

Dr. Robert Trent, interim chair of the Department of Music, said the chance to see a full symphonic orchestra in this region is “far too rare,” and encouraged people to take advantage of the opportunity.

“There is nothing like the experience of hearing the full pallet of colors and dynamic range,” he added.

The performance will feature three well-known pieces: the overture to Rossini's opera La gazza ladra (or The Thieving Magpie); Edvard Grieg's Piano Concerto in A Minor; and Beethoven's Fifth Symphony.

The performance starts at 7:30 p.m., and Radford University encourages the public to join in the event. Ticket information is available at www.radfordactivities.com.

Submitted by Sean Kotz, Communications Officer, Radford University College of Visual and Performing Arts