Salem Civic Center sets drive-in date for Adam Rutledge CD release show

Country music performer Adam Rutledge is making a repeat engagement in front of a Salem drive-in audience.

He played one of the Salem Civic Center's coronavirus-inspired shows with his once-and-future bandmates in Crobar Cane. Some of those band members will join him on Sept. 17, when he debuts his solo album project, "Don't Stop."

Tickets are on sale at the Salem Civic Center box office and ticketmaster.com. It's $30 per car, and you can bring as many folks in your whip as said whip has working seat belts.

Botetourt County-based Rutledge has debuted his latest single, "Unwind." Check it out via youtu.be/jFgFw437bUo.

Here's a little Rutledge trivia that I didn't know of, courtesy of Salem Civic Center: The Salem High School graduate let the hooping Spartans to a state championship back in the day.

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.

