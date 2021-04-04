Samantha Fish and Tab Benoit share Berglund Center drive-in show bill

“We tried finding ways to connect with our fans through social media, like a lot of other bands have done. [We were] just getting creative with livestreams and just trying to put out content that was sort of happy, where there was a lot of negative content coming out on social media and in the news and stuff.”

She did enough writing to make a record, and she just received the master tapes. There’s no release date set, she said. When it does drop, though, fans shouldn’t expect a pandemic-centered album.

It’s “kind of exciting and fun,” she said. “This new record that I did, I wrote a couple of songs early on that I think embodied my feelings about this whole ordeal. Then, a lot of what I was writing was kind of empowering. Maybe because I was writing from a place of feeling kind of helpless, I ended up writing more stuff that was from a place of empowerment and fun and taking control.

“I’m kind of surprised that after the year that we’ve all had, that was the direction, because I kind of was thinking that it would be sort of a drag, the record.”