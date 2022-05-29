'Sounds of Summer' campaign kicks off on a high note

Pulaski County Tourism celebrated their “Sounds of Summer” campaign kick-off on May 19 by revealing five 8-foot, hand-painted music notes on the Historic Pulaski Courthouse Lawn.

Created and painted by Pulaski County High School students and staff, each music note showcases a unique and intricate design.

“Some designs were more difficult and intricate than others, but they all took a good chunk of time to complete both sides and seal them as well,” said Pulaski County High School art teacher Ashley Koelling. “Our students enjoyed working on a piece of art that will be seen by a lot of the public.”

Koelling, PCHS staff and students, and Pulaski County community members attended the music note reveal. Cookies and lemonade, donated by Food City Pulaski, were available for attendees as they enjoyed the notes.

Of the five music notes, three were given to specific businesses, including the Pulaski Theatre, Rock House Marina and Motor Mile Speedway.

“Motor Mile Speedway is pleased to have one of the music notes on display at the track,” said General Manager Jeff Roark. “We are proud to be a part of this campaign.”

Two of the five music notes will travel to festivals and live music events throughout the summer in Pulaski County. The first “traveler” note went to Pulaski on Main’s Music and Merchants Festival on May 21.

“I am beyond grateful for the support Music and Merchants received this year,” said festival Director Chris Connor. “The Sounds of Summer notes added a beautiful piece of art to the festival.”

Small businesses, tourism businesses and community organizations are encouraged to reach out to Pulaski County Tourism for a music note to visit their business or destination.

Pulaski County Tourism’s Sounds of Summer campaign celebrates the wide variety of live music and summertime experiences in the county. To learn more, go to visitpulaskiva.org.

- Submitted by Shelby Vandergriff