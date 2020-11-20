Southside Virginia breweries offer barrels of fun

Open Wednesday-Sunday. Contact the brewery for current hours.

Big Lick Brewing Company – Roanoke, Virginia

In 2015, Bryan Summerson, who at the time was most awarded homebrewer in the Star City Brewers Guild, opened a nano-brewery on Salem Avenue in downtown Roanoke. The brewery quickly became a hit, due to the quality of the brews. A few years later, Summerson and his partner Chuck Garst had the opportunity to move up the street to the old abandoned trolley depot. A large door that the trolleys used remains at the back of the facility, and the parking lot overlooks the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The interior has been renovated quite nicely, and a patio has ample outdoor seating.

Patrons can use a provided iPad to order from nearby restaurants Beamer’s 25 or Tuco’s Taqueria, which deliver to the brewery. The brewery has upgraded to a 15-barrel brewing system but still brews experimental 2 gallon batches. Some of their winter warmers include Yuve Yuve Yu Double Milk Imperial Stout, which was aged in barrels that previously contained Smooth Ambler bourbon. Summerson said the brew has notes of sweet milk chocolate followed by some vanilla picked up from the barrels. It weighs in at 9.5% ABV.