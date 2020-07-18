Southwest Virginia songwriters tap into creativity during COVID-19 era

When COVID-19 blasted through everyone’s normality, live music performances essentially stopped. As we slip into the dog days of summer, the virus remains a threat, but more performers are taking stages for outdoor shows, and some indoors, as well.
In between mid-March and mid-June, many performers looked to tap into their creativity. The Roanoke Times spoke to several from Southwest Virginia or with ties to the region, to see how it went.
Songwriting as an outlet
Roanoke native Justina Shandler, now Los Angeles-based, has been busy, even selling a song that will stream inside a German retail store. Meanwhile, she has been writing steadily, including a “Fan Jam” song that she creates in the hour before her weekly Facebook Live performances. Catch her “No Pants Monday” shows (she’s sitting behind her keyboard, to be sure) at 5 p.m. via facebook.com/jshandler. Log in before the show to join a comment thread where you can suggest words for her latest song.
“That’s really fun, because people will put in words like antidisestablishmentarianism, and I have to put it in a song,” Shandler, 27, said.
Shandler, whose original songs lean pop and are sometimes reminiscent of Ben Folds, works as an assistant to L.A. producer John Clinebell, who recently signed her to his catch the moon music. Clinebell’s company licenses music for TV shows, commercials and, yes, in-store streaming.
She continues teaching a virtual class to students at her alma mater, University of Miami, and she has at least six private students to whom she teaches songwriting.
“That’s been pretty fruitful, especially now,” she said. “In the pandemic, people are needing an outlet, because everyone is a little restless and going stir crazy.”
Shandler is part of a virtual group of songwriters who team up among themselves to craft songs that might be placed in some sort of production. Between that setting and her “No Pants Monday” fan collabs, she is writing up to four songs per week, she said.
It isn’t purely academic, she said. But it’s not always an emotional spelunking, either.
“It depends,” she said. “Sometimes it’s harder to access the deeper stuff that you’re feeling in isolation, because you’re like on auto-pilot, it’s the mundane.”
Her virtual group sometimes writes to prompts, which have been sunny, to spite the dark times.
“It’s 2020, and lots of ads had music with the theme of ‘beautiful’ or ‘perfect day’ or these light and fluffy themes, and then writing to them feels like you follow directions rather than diving deep into the trenches of isolation and those other, darker feelings,” she said.
Not that such feelings don’t eventually emerge, particularly when she’s working on building her catalog of original numbers.
“I feel like I’ve been writing songs long enough that I trust that whatever needs to come out is going to come out,” said Shandler, who is scheduled in October to perform two songs in a contest at the prestigious Kerrville Folk Festival, in Texas. “I don’t feel like I have to do a lot of forcing, which is nice. But sometimes I’ll be writing a song with a happy theme and all of a sudden, it’s not a happy song anymore.
“I feel like I haven’t had any shortage of creativity. In fact, I think it’s blossomed in the last couple of months, I think because of the boredom. I’m most creative when I’m bored, and not having a million stimuli happening.”
Broken engagements
The members of country duo Crawford & Power had been regulars in Nashville, Tennessee, for the past couple of years as they looked to build their songbook.
Ethan Power and Jacob Crawford, both 25, have worked with the likes of Trent Willmon (Cody Johnson, Montgomery Gentry, Eric Church and even Merle Haggard have recorded songs Willmon co-wrote), and Erin Enderlin (Luke Bryan, Reba, Alan Jackson).
The pair, from Roanoke via Rocky Mount, were working on getting sessions together with Kendall Marvel, who co-wrote Gary Allan’s “Right Where I Need to Be” and whose 60 credits with Chris Stapleton include the Grammy Award-winning “Either Way.”
But with the coronavirus’s emergence, those trips ended. That didn’t stop the creativity.
Crawford said he has found that he prefers writing by himself or with Power, as opposed to the teams of song-crafters in Nashville.
“It’s just an intimate thing,” Crawford said. “If you’re writing about something you went through with your life, sometimes you might be embarrassed to say a line or something. If I’m at home or somewhere by myself, it’s easier to rattle off lines and see what fits. But I definitely do see the need in some situations to do co-writes.
“I find it tougher in a way to do it with four or five folks at once. I kind of think of it as an artist. It’s a more personal approach doing it the other way. ... If you get a hit and you make money, great, wonderful. We just like to do it another way.”
Crawford said that he is drawing a lot of influence from a songwriter named Jeffrey Steele, whose credits include Patty Loveless, Montgomery Gentry, LeAnn Rimes, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Phil Vassar and Brooks & Dunn. He likes Steele’s rock ’n’ roll edge.
“We’ve been writing a whole lot during all this,” he said. “The other night Ethan came home with a great idea for a song that we’ve finished up. We’re gonna try to put some stuff together in the studio. … We’ve been getting some more stuff ready to record and hopefully we’re gonna start rolling some stuff out.”
Band creativity
Over the past year or so, Harvest Blaque & Co. have been very busy on the Roanoke scene, and have received some European recognition for their rock, pop and hip-hop mix. The group recently self-released an EP, “Relief.”
Rapper and lyricist Bryan Hancock, who formed the group, said that he and band members Bill Goodwin (bass), Melissa Bittner (saxophone), Evan Goodwin (drums) and Nathan Paxton (guitar) prefer to write together. In the COVID-19 era, that’s a logistical difficulty.
They decided to start getting together, while keeping physical distance, for writing and rehearsal sessions at Bill Goodwin’s home, Hancock said.
“We’re just in a process of developing newer material,” Hancock, 39, said. “We enjoy playing together. It’s been a thing here lately where we’ve been itching to do more. What can we do and how can we go forward? Especially with everything going on in the world.
“ … It was a thing where we kind of decided we can’t let fear control us. We love what we’re doing. We feel like this is what we’re destined to do. It’s a thing that we continue to do.”
While the band provides music that has recently been drawing from influences including Parliament Funkadelic and INXS, Hancock pens lyrics that are both personal and outward-looking, particularly as tension continues to build in American society, he said.
“They’ve allowed me the space to write about the things I care about,” he said of the band. “They’ve given me so much creative freedom from the lyrics side, whether it be on social issues or on issues where I‘m just reflecting on my life. They’ve been very trusting and accommodating of that.
“It’s been a team effort from beginning to end. Us trusting each other as a band and trusting each other as friends, we’ve become this family. They’ve been in my circle and been in my corner and have been the most genuine, loving people I’ve ever met.”
Hancock said that this is a season in time where people need the creativity that musicians can deliver.
“What we can do as artists to heal is very important right now, more than ever,” he said. “We see a lot of this stuff that’s going on in the world, and it should definitely be an artist’s mission to supply healing with our craft and our gift, because our gift is very important.”
Hanging back for now
Catherine “the great” Backus is one of the best folk songwriters around. The East Tennessee-born, Bedford-based singer and songwriter in 2017 won the general category at Merlefest’s prestigious Chris Austin Songwriting Contest, with a bittersweet number called “Tomatoes.” She has placed with songs at events in Colorado, including the Planet Bluegrass Telluride Troubadour Contest, too.
These days, she’s not exactly feeling it.
Backus, 28, said she wrote one song about the pandemic and the need for people to take care of each other. But as repercussions grew around the death of George Floyd, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, she felt the need to back away.
“So I’m trying to listen and learn a little bit more right now, because it’s not necessarily my time to be out there taking up too much bandwidth, if that makes sense,” Backus said.
Even as increased solitude and fewer opportunities for live music-making might inspire some to sit and pen songs, it’s by no means mandatory, Backus said.
“I need to make sure that I feel OK and safe and in a place where I’m open to creativity, and I’m not in an anxiety mode,” she said. “We’re kinda going through a mass traumatic experience right now, so our brains are going to respond to that. And we might not be in a place where we can create.
“Everyone’s going to be different, so if you’re really prolific right now, that’s rad. But that’s just not necessarily where I’m at. It’s not something that feels helpful to me. It feels like an extra pressure, and I don’t think any of us need any extra pressures right now.”
Her day job, though, helps connect elderly people with their creativity. Backus is a music therapist with Anderson Music Therapy Services, and she spends time with residents at Brandon Oaks.
“I’m making music on the computer over Zoom for my day job,” she said. “At the end of the day, I’m not itching to write a song. I have been writing a lot with my clients. I’ve been using those skills, and that’s been rewarding, rechanneling to writing with other people in a therapeutic way.”
Meanwhile, she’s looking forward to future opportunities, which will include a recording session with her bandmates in Americana/folk band After Jack. She’ll have about 10 songs, all of which she wrote before COVID-19 hit, on that act’s upcoming album. They have only to wait for a safe opportunity to hit Mountain Fever Studio, in Willis, to record it.
“I would encourage people to be kind to themselves and be patient, and if it doesn’t feel good to make music, there are lots of other ways to experience the world,” she said. “Advice I give to myself, I think it’s a Garry Shandling quote: ‘Things can happen too soon, but they can never happen too late,’ as far as opportunities go.
“It takes time for a garden to grow, so it’s OK to have a fallow period right now. I’m saying this to myself as much as anyone else.”
