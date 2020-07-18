Southwest Virginia songwriters tap into creativity during COVID-19 era

These days, she’s not exactly feeling it.

Backus, 28, said she wrote one song about the pandemic and the need for people to take care of each other. But as repercussions grew around the death of George Floyd, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, she felt the need to back away.

“So I’m trying to listen and learn a little bit more right now, because it’s not necessarily my time to be out there taking up too much bandwidth, if that makes sense,” Backus said.

Even as increased solitude and fewer opportunities for live music-making might inspire some to sit and pen songs, it’s by no means mandatory, Backus said.

“I need to make sure that I feel OK and safe and in a place where I’m open to creativity, and I’m not in an anxiety mode,” she said. “We’re kinda going through a mass traumatic experience right now, so our brains are going to respond to that. And we might not be in a place where we can create.

“Everyone’s going to be different, so if you’re really prolific right now, that’s rad. But that’s just not necessarily where I’m at. It’s not something that feels helpful to me. It feels like an extra pressure, and I don’t think any of us need any extra pressures right now.”