St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival canceled again

Virginia restrictions on gatherings supersede the event, according to the organization’s post on Facebook. It will be the second consecutive cancellation for the three-decade-old parade, which has consistently brought thousands of people downtown.

“After the extremely difficult decision to cancel our 2020 event, we felt confident that 2021 would be a triumphant return and we’d all have plenty to celebrate,” DRI wrote in a Facebook post. “We are just not there yet but feel hopeful that 2022 will be primed for a full blown celebration. We are devastated more so for the downtown businesses than our organization. Please continue to support small businesses as often as you can. Many desperately need it.”