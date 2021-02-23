St. Paul & The Broken Bones coming to Berglund Center parking lot

Things are going to get super soulful and funky in the Berglund Center Parking lot in May.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, which rocked a FloydFest crowd a few years back, is scheduled for a drive-in show at the civic center lot May 26. Tickets per car are $325, $275, $225 and $175 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Get them at roanokelive.com or call 877-48-8496.

The Birmingham, Alabama, octet, led by powerful vocalist Paul Janeway, had an explosive, horn-blasting, soul-grooving set at FloydFest's Hill Holler Stage in 2017. Janeway sounded every bit as good live as he does on the band's three albums and two EPs.

