St. Paul & The Broken Bones coming to Berglund Center parking lot

Things are going to get super soulful and funky in the Berglund Center Parking lot in May.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, which rocked a FloydFest crowd a few years back, is scheduled for a drive-in show at the civic center lot May 26. Tickets per car are $325, $275, $225 and $175 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Get them at roanokelive.com or call 877-48-8496.
The Birmingham, Alabama, octet, led by powerful vocalist Paul Janeway, had an explosive, horn-blasting, soul-grooving set at FloydFest's Hill Holler Stage in 2017. Janeway sounded every bit as good live as he does on the band's three albums and two EPs.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tad Dickens
Tad Dickens likes typing things and hitting drums. He covers music and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.