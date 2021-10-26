Standup comics Bert Kreischer, Leanne Morgan coming to Berglund

Two big names in comedy are hitting Roanoke early next year.
Bert Kreischer, who might be as famous for partying and having his shirt off as he is for any particular joke he's told, hits Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Feb. 19, 2022. That said, he is a hilarious storyteller. Watch him combine being shirtless with regaling an audience about robbing a train with the Russian mob, at youtu.be/paG1-lPtIXA.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are $99.75, $79.75, $59.75 and $39.75.
Leanne Morgan, who is newer to the national scene, is kicking off her first national headlining tour, which brings her to Berglund theater on Jan. 15, 2022. She's from Knoxville, Tennessee, and sounds like it, and drops crowd-pleasing jokes about being a stay-at-home (and now an empty-nester) wife and mother. See her talking about going to see Def Leppard and Journey, at youtu.be/lqkXTG8GIgY.
Tickets for Morgan's show also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are $49.75, $39.75 and $29.75.
On-site parking is $5 for both shows. Get more info at berglundcenter.live.
