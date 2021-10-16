Starry nights at Natural Bridge

“Those are the lights of Glasgow” he said, calling the light “skyglow.” Glasgow is hardly an urban center, but even the hamlet’s nighttime lights were easily visible.

Hubbard pointed southeast toward skyglow from Lynchburg rising above a mountain. To the southwest, Roanoke skyglowed in the distance.

“Personally, I’d prefer a completely dark sky,” he said.

The famous bridge itself is not part of the stargazing area. A small parking area on Virginia 760, just off U.S. 11, adjoins the Skyline Trail, where most of the nighttime tours begin. Harper, who minored in Astronomy at East Tennessee State University, designed the viewing programs for nights when the moon is full and also for the moonless nights when more stars are visible.

He said that by becoming a Dark Sky Park, staff at Natural Bridge can perform outreach with neighboring communities about how to reduce nighttime light pollution.

Hubbard and Harper used the event to educate people about the stars, most of which are larger than our own sun.

“A lot of the stars we see are giants,” Harper explained to a family whose members passed binoculars around.